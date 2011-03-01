Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 08, 2020, 04:15:17 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs.  (Read 211 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 789


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:59:01 AM »
Fuckin stupid cunt shitrag.





https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/teenager-told-burn-jumper-after-22644994




Quote
she has vowed to check every item of clothing she puts on from now on



Just absolutely fuck off.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 008


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:21:04 AM »
Fascinating.....does the article tell you what she had for her tea?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 789


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:40:58 AM »
No idea but after she had put the washing on the line, her boyfriend bought it all back in.





Go on Tez lad. Straighten the thick cunt out.




 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 679


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:56:12 PM »
IT'S FUCKING BROUGHT, YOU VACUOUS BINT!

 jc
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 789


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:58:41 PM »
 :mido:



 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 044



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:39:56 PM »
 :nige: :nige: I read online papers about once every two months. I read this this morning and thought Id missed the point. I hadnt, because there isnt one  
« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:00 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch » Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 789


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:54:11 PM »
I'd rather read a fuckin omelette review.




 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 