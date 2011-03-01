Welcome,
September 08, 2020, 04:15:17 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs.
Author
Topic: Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs. (Read 211 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 789
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs.
«
on:
Today
at 09:59:01 AM »
Fuckin stupid cunt shitrag.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/teenager-told-burn-jumper-after-22644994
she has vowed to check every item of clothing she puts on from now on
Just absolutely fuck off.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 008
Re: Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:21:04 AM »
Fascinating.....does the article tell you what she had for her tea?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 789
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:40:58 AM »
No idea but after she had put the washing on the line, her boyfriend bought it all back in.
Go on Tez lad. Straighten the thick cunt out.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 679
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:56:12 PM »
IT'S FUCKING B
R
OUGHT, YOU VACUOUS BINT!
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 789
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:58:41 PM »
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 044
Re: Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:39:56 PM »
I read online papers about once every two months. I read this this morning and thought Id missed the point. I hadnt, because there isnt one
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 789
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:54:11 PM »
I'd rather read a fuckin omelette review.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
