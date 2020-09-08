Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 08, 2020, 10:37:29 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs. (Read 49 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 786
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Everyone needs to be vigilant. Thanks to The Daily Mirror for having our backs.
«
on:
Today
at 09:59:01 AM »
Fuckin stupid cunt shitrag.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/teenager-told-burn-jumper-after-22644994
Quote
she has vowed to check every item of clothing she puts on from now on
Just absolutely fuck off.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...