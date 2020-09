LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 613



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 613CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 WHITE LIVES MATTER 👍👍👍 « on: Today at 08:28:56 AM »



BY LETTING SHITE IN TOO OUR COUNTRY 😠😠😠



R.I.P. YOUNG MAN x



IF I WAS THIS YOUNG MANS FAMILY I WOULD TAKE THE GOVERMENT TO COURT AND CHARGE THEM WITH WILLFUL NEGLECT OF THIS MANS HUMAN RIGHTS 👍😠😠😠👍BY LETTING SHITE IN TOO OUR COUNTRY 😠😠😠R.I.P. YOUNG MAN x Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡