Posts: 15 257 How hot is too hot « on: September 08, 2020, 05:08:55 AM » It has been 41 and 42 degrees where I live the last two days.



I'm sorry but that is TOO hot for me.



My bollocks are not just sweaty - they are steaming!!



What is too hot for you*?

























*BUMCAT - please don't mention cat's poop chutes being hot in any answer you are able to formulate you sad GLIBTARD whoopsie.



PS: UncleGG - raspberries today. It was easier that way.



Look at me, look at me. I live in a warm place.

Everyone please love me.





























Fuck off daft cunt.



















Quote from: Johnny Thunder on September 08, 2020, 06:39:05 AM











Look at me, look at me. I live in a warm place.

Everyone please love me.





























Fuck off daft cunt.





















Look at me, look at me. I live in a warm place.Everyone please love me.Fuck off daft cunt.

The point of the post was to explain it is not a pleasantly warm place. It is a fucking uncomfortably, life threateningly, hot place. My fridge has stopped working. It's THAT hot.















PS: I don't want everyone to love me. I just want you. You define me.



PPS: I typed this with with a full fist up my bum. I tippexed THUNDER on the fist first.

















PPPS: there is a small chance I am fucking drink.



WITH DODGY HARD DRIVES (we know who they are )





SWEAT LIKE FUCK...... WHEN THEY HEAR A KNOCK AT THE FUCKING DOOR













Posts: 3 738 Re: How hot is too hot « Reply #8 on: September 08, 2020, 10:54:59 AM » Low 20s for me



Worked offshore India a few years ago, high 40s



Quote from: Tom_Trinder on September 08, 2020, 04:37:28 PM 45 in Vegas last year was horrible.

I went to rainbow canyon, about an hours heli flight from Vegas, it was mental hot. We were in a massive ditch with no breeze at all and felt like we were cooking. Special mentions for Iraq and Kuwait.



Posts: 3 446 Re: How hot is too hot « Reply #16 on: September 08, 2020, 05:49:42 PM » Quote from: Pile on September 08, 2020, 04:54:26 PM Quote from: Tom_Trinder on September 08, 2020, 04:37:28 PM 45 in Vegas last year was horrible.

I went to rainbow canyon, about an hours heli flight from Vegas, it was mental hot. We were in a massive ditch with no breeze at all and felt like we were cooking. Special mentions for Iraq and Kuwait.



The worst of all was working a big tin shed in Akrotiri (Cyprus), it was 40+ outside but pushing 60 in the hangar.

I went to rainbow canyon, about an hours heli flight from Vegas, it was mental hot. We were in a massive ditch with no breeze at all and felt like we were cooking. Special mentions for Iraq and Kuwait.The worst of all was working a big tin shed in Akrotiri (Cyprus), it was 40+ outside but pushing 60 in the hangar.

Nah - fuck him



