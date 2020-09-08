Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: How hot is too hot
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 257



« on: September 08, 2020, 05:08:55 AM »
It has been 41 and 42 degrees where I live the last two days.

I'm sorry but that is TOO hot for me.

My bollocks are not just sweaty - they are steaming!!

What is too hot for you*?












*BUMCAT - please don't mention cat's poop chutes being hot in any answer you are able to formulate you sad GLIBTARD whoopsie.

PS: UncleGG - raspberries today.  It was easier that way.

PPS: THUNDER: fuck off you gormless hammer wangling twat.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 802


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: September 08, 2020, 06:39:05 AM »
 





Look at me, look at me. I live in a warm place.
Everyone please love me.














Fuck off daft cunt.









 :alastair:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 257



« Reply #2 on: September 08, 2020, 06:44:52 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on September 08, 2020, 06:39:05 AM






Look at me, look at me. I live in a warm place.
Everyone please love me.














Fuck off daft cunt.









 :alastair:

The point of the post was to explain it is not a pleasantly warm place.  It is a fucking uncomfortably, life threateningly, hot place.  My fridge has stopped working.  It's THAT hot.

 :meltdown:





PS: I don't want everyone to love me.  I just want you.  You define me.

PPS: I typed this with with a full fist up my bum.  I tippexed THUNDER on the fist first.








PPPS: there is a small chance I am fucking drink.

 
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 802


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: September 08, 2020, 06:45:49 AM »
 rava







 charles






 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:







 klins
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 694

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #4 on: September 08, 2020, 06:54:29 AM »
THERE'S A COUPLE ON ERE   mcl


WITH DODGY HARD DRIVES  (we know who they are )


SWEAT LIKE FUCK...... WHEN THEY HEAR A KNOCK AT THE FUCKING DOOR     klins



 rava souey mick oleary


A COUPLE OF EM HAVE A RIGHT HARD ON FOR ME   :unlike: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :unlike:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 337



« Reply #5 on: September 08, 2020, 07:28:45 AM »
It is not heat, it's the high humidity with heat that is unbearable
Minge
Posts: 9 581

Superstar


« Reply #6 on: September 08, 2020, 07:34:27 AM »
36 in rhodes was too hot for me , 30 is nice
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 683


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: September 08, 2020, 10:21:35 AM »
Anything too much north of 30 degrees with humidity is uncomfortable.
I'd say 26 - 30 is about right for me.
tunstall
Posts: 3 738


« Reply #8 on: September 08, 2020, 10:54:59 AM »
Low 20s for me

Worked offshore India a few years ago, high 40s

Ya fucker. Full PPE as well. Sweating like a priest in a play ground
Steboro
Posts: 3 446


« Reply #9 on: September 08, 2020, 11:55:20 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on September 08, 2020, 07:28:45 AM
It is not heat, it's the high humidity with heat that is unbearable

Totally correct.   Approximately 100% humidity here, outside is like stepping into a steam room.  Certainly not enjoyable.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 546


Not big and not clever


« Reply #10 on: September 08, 2020, 12:14:30 PM »
Two hobbits chucked a gold ring through our letterbox once. It was fairly hot.
Don pepe
Posts: 745


« Reply #11 on: September 08, 2020, 12:31:15 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on September 08, 2020, 10:54:59 AM
Low 20s for me

Worked offshore India a few years ago, high 40s

Ya fucker. Full PPE as well. Sweating like a priest in a play ground

Thats what you get for being a deck hand  :chrisk:
tunstall
Posts: 3 738


« Reply #12 on: September 08, 2020, 01:23:48 PM »
mick


mcl
Pile
Posts: 40 773



« Reply #13 on: September 08, 2020, 04:30:57 PM »
Deck hands mate.  charles
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 619


« Reply #14 on: September 08, 2020, 04:37:28 PM »
45 in Vegas last year was horrible.
Pile
Posts: 40 773



« Reply #15 on: September 08, 2020, 04:54:26 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on September 08, 2020, 04:37:28 PM
45 in Vegas last year was horrible.
I went to rainbow canyon, about an hours heli flight from Vegas, it was mental hot. We were in a massive ditch with no breeze at all and felt like we were cooking.  Special mentions for Iraq and Kuwait.

The worst of all was working a big tin shed in Akrotiri (Cyprus), it was 40+ outside but pushing 60 in the hangar.
Steboro
Posts: 3 446


« Reply #16 on: September 08, 2020, 05:49:42 PM »
Quote from: Pile on September 08, 2020, 04:54:26 PM
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on September 08, 2020, 04:37:28 PM
45 in Vegas last year was horrible.
I went to rainbow canyon, about an hours heli flight from Vegas, it was mental hot. We were in a massive ditch with no breeze at all and felt like we were cooking.  Special mentions for Iraq and Kuwait.

The worst of all was working a big tin shed in Akrotiri (Cyprus), it was 40+ outside but pushing 60 in the hangar.

Poor cunts in Lake Charles sweating their arses off with no AC. 
Pile
Posts: 40 773



« Reply #17 on: September 08, 2020, 06:43:09 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on September 08, 2020, 05:49:42 PM
Quote from: Pile on September 08, 2020, 04:54:26 PM
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on September 08, 2020, 04:37:28 PM
45 in Vegas last year was horrible.
I went to rainbow canyon, about an hours heli flight from Vegas, it was mental hot. We were in a massive ditch with no breeze at all and felt like we were cooking.  Special mentions for Iraq and Kuwait.

The worst of all was working a big tin shed in Akrotiri (Cyprus), it was 40+ outside but pushing 60 in the hangar.

Poor cunts in Lake Charles sweating their arses off with no AC. 
The only personal use AirCon I experienced in the RAF was in hire cars when I attended courses in the UK.  charles
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 257



« Reply #18 on: September 08, 2020, 06:46:38 PM »
It's dropped to 40C today although now the air is full of smoke and the sky is nice "end of days" orange.

 oleary
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 421


WLM


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:21:28 AM »
Been in Vegas and surrounding areas when its been mid 40s.  Didnt think it was too bad.

However Delhi At around 33/34 was unbearable with the humidity. Not nice and sunny  Just Horid.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 452


Pack o cunts


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:35:17 AM »
Lets spare a thought for towz sweating it out in Algeria or whichever god forsaken shithole he is

Nah - fuck him
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 036


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:42:59 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on September 08, 2020, 07:28:45 AM
It is not heat, it's the high humidity with heat that is unbearable

Correct, Sir.

I was more uncomfortable in 28c in New Orleans than I was at 50c in Death Valley.

Humidity is the killer. 
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 257



« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:52:40 AM »
Some nice apocalyptic skies all day today.  The garden, car etc all covered on ash.

 rava

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/sep/09/orange-sky-california-fires-smoke-san-francisco
Minge
Posts: 9 581

Superstar


« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:33:14 AM »
Why dont they cut the trees down , concrete the lot , so it dosnt happen every year
Fucking thick you yank cunts   mcl
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 802


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:53:42 AM »
Just move ye fuckin stupid cunt.






 
El Capitan
Posts: 43 168


« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:55:23 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:53:42 AM
Just move ye fuckin stupid cunt.






 


 monkey monkey
tunstall
Posts: 3 738


« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:55:51 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:52:40 AM
Some nice apocalyptic skies all day today.  The garden, car etc all covered on ash.

 rava

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/sep/09/orange-sky-california-fires-smoke-san-francisco

You live in Hemmo?
Logged
Posts: 40 773

View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:44:33 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:53:42 AM
Just move ye fuckin stupid cunt.






 
Ha
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 257



« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:09:58 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:53:42 AM
Just move ye fuckin stupid cunt.






 

Can I come and stay at your bungalow THUNDER?

Cheers mate.










 
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 802


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:35:43 PM »
Me ma will rent yer the fuckin loft.




 mcl
Steboro
Posts: 3 446


« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:16:08 PM »
Just watching the coverage on the news.  They Interviewed a guy, him and his kids rummaging through the burned out shell of their house looking for the urn containing their wife/mams ashes.   Poor buggers.
