CLEM FANDANGO

How hot is too hot « on: Today at 05:08:55 AM » It has been 41 and 42 degrees where I live the last two days.



I'm sorry but that is TOO hot for me.



My bollocks are not just sweaty - they are steaming!!



What is too hot for you*?

























*BUMCAT - please don't mention cat's poop chutes being hot in any answer you are able to formulate you sad GLIBTARD whoopsie.



PS: UncleGG - raspberries today. It was easier that way.



PPS: THUNDER: fuck off you gormless hammer wangling twat.