Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 08, 2020, 06:26:04 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How hot is too hot
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: How hot is too hot (Read 13 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 220
How hot is too hot
«
on:
Today
at 05:08:55 AM »
It has been 41 and 42 degrees where I live the last two days.
I'm sorry but that is TOO hot for me.
My bollocks are not just sweaty - they are steaming!!
What is too hot for you*?
*BUMCAT - please don't mention cat's poop chutes being hot in any answer you are able to formulate you sad GLIBTARD whoopsie.
PS: UncleGG - raspberries today. It was easier that way.
PPS: THUNDER: fuck off you gormless hammer wangling twat.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...