September 08, 2020, 06:26:04 AM
Author Topic: How hot is too hot  (Read 13 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Today at 05:08:55 AM »
It has been 41 and 42 degrees where I live the last two days.

I'm sorry but that is TOO hot for me.

My bollocks are not just sweaty - they are steaming!!

What is too hot for you*?












*BUMCAT - please don't mention cat's poop chutes being hot in any answer you are able to formulate you sad GLIBTARD whoopsie.

PS: UncleGG - raspberries today.  It was easier that way.

PPS: THUNDER: fuck off you gormless hammer wangling twat.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
