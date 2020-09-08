Welcome,
September 08, 2020, 01:04:23 AM
Im lumping on derby county
Author
Topic: Im lumping on derby county
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 691
Im lumping on derby county
Yesterday
at 11:35:29 PM »
To be relegated this season, selling off their best players for pittance
