September 07, 2020, 09:50:11 PM
Fulham keeper coming tomorrow on loan
Author
Topic: Fulham keeper coming tomorrow on loan (Read 39 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 440
Fulham keeper coming tomorrow on loan
«
on:
Today
at 09:36:16 PM »
Bettinelli (sp)
Muff Diver
Offline
Posts: 82
Re: Fulham keeper coming tomorrow on loan
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:43:48 PM »
From what I've read, he's wanted away from there for a while so this could become permanent if he does OK for us.
Good age as well 28.
Hope he does well.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 215
Re: Fulham keeper coming tomorrow on loan
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:44:33 PM »
He's OK I guess.
