September 07, 2020, 09:50:06 PM
Author Topic: Fulham keeper coming tomorrow on loan  (Read 38 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 09:36:16 PM »
Bettinelli (sp)
Muff Diver
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:43:48 PM »
From what I've read, he's wanted away from there for a while so this could become permanent if he does OK for us.
Good age as well 28.
Hope he does well.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:44:33 PM »
He's OK I guess.
