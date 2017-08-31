Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 09, 2020, 11:34:25 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New Harry Vegas Poem
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: New Harry Vegas Poem (Read 871 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 861
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 09:04:55 PM »
If anyone here posts on Bore me perhaps they can bring this thread to Harry's attention
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Atomic Dog
Online
Posts: 141
Bow Wow Wow
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:08 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 05:16:57 PM
Whoever ordered him a stairlift is a fucking hero
Should've ordered a facelift instead . . .
Quasimodo faced Cunt 👊
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 781
UTB
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:34 PM »
What's this guy done, he's had a shoeing on here tonight?
Logged
ccole
Online
Posts: 4 110
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:58 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 09:04:55 PM
If anyone here posts on Bore me perhaps they can bring this thread to Harry's attention
Like most on there, they check this board every day. Just read some of his web site. What a sad individual
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 734
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 10:21:57 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:31:34 PM
What's this guy done, he's had a shoeing on here tonight?
Hes premier league self righteous, up there with the best on fly me
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 948
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #55 on:
Yesterday
at 10:23:46 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:31:34 PM
What's this guy done, he's had a shoeing on here tonight?
Burns poppies
Hates British Soldiers
Hates Britain
Supports Sinn Fein
Out and out Marxist
Weapons grade cunt
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 722
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #56 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:32 PM »
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 861
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 08:32:20 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 10:33:32 PM
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg
What an utter cunt that man is.
Needs a taste of the Timpsons.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 861
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 08:38:10 AM »
So out of touch with the vast majority of Teesside it's unreal.
The cunt lives at Tynemouth - not over run with the dregs of the third world like Boro is now.
Get fucked you filthy big eared cunt.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9E2xz7mgpgg
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 793
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 08:43:42 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 10:33:32 PM
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg
I see you commented Rifles lad.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 451
Pack o cunts
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 08:49:21 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 10:33:32 PM
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg
Lying toe rag - lives in the same fantasy world as smalltown
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Atomic Dog
Online
Posts: 141
Bow Wow Wow
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 10:18:54 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 08:32:20 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 10:33:32 PM
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg
What an utter cunt that man is.
Needs a taste of the Timpsons.
Fucking unbelievable
they will be many on here I'm sure,
that lost member's of their family in the war,
For this Cunt to spout shit like this 😡
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 722
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 11:12:05 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 08:43:42 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 10:33:32 PM
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg
I see you commented Rifles lad.
Who me?
Logged
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...