September 09, 2020
Topic: New Harry Vegas Poem
Bernie
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:04:55 PM
If anyone here posts on Bore me perhaps they can bring this thread to Harry's attention

 :nige:
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:13:08 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:16:57 PM
Whoever ordered him a stairlift is a fucking hero


Should've ordered a facelift instead . . .


Quasimodo faced Cunt 👊
RedSteel
UTB


Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:31:34 PM
What's this guy done, he's had a shoeing on here tonight?
ccole
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:43:58 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:04:55 PM
If anyone here posts on Bore me perhaps they can bring this thread to Harry's attention

 :nige:

Like most on there, they check this board every day. Just read some of his web site. What a sad individual
Itchy_ring
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:21:57 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:31:34 PM
What's this guy done, he's had a shoeing on here tonight?

Hes premier league self righteous, up there with the best on fly me
Oldfield
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:23:46 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:31:34 PM
What's this guy done, he's had a shoeing on here tonight?

Burns poppies
Hates British Soldiers
Hates Britain
Supports Sinn Fein
Out and out Marxist

Weapons grade cunt
RiversideRifle
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:33:32 PM
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg
Bernie
Reply #57 on: Today at 08:32:20 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 10:33:32 PM
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg

What an utter cunt that man is.  :wanker:

Needs a taste of the Timpsons.
Bernie
Reply #58 on: Today at 08:38:10 AM
So out of touch with the vast majority of Teesside it's unreal.

The cunt lives at Tynemouth - not over run with the dregs of the third world like Boro is now.
Get fucked you filthy big eared cunt.  :wanker:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9E2xz7mgpgg
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #59 on: Today at 08:43:42 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 10:33:32 PM
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg

I see you commented Rifles lad.




 
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #60 on: Today at 08:49:21 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 10:33:32 PM
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg

Lying toe rag - lives in the same fantasy world as smalltown

 :unlike:
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


Reply #61 on: Today at 10:18:54 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:32:20 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 10:33:32 PM
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg

What an utter cunt that man is.  :wanker:

Needs a taste of the Timpsons.

Fucking unbelievable

 they will be many on here I'm sure,
 that lost member's of their family in the war,
For this Cunt to spout shit like this 😡
RiversideRifle
Reply #62 on: Today at 11:12:05 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:43:42 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 10:33:32 PM
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg

I see you commented Rifles lad.




 



Who me? 

 :ponce:
