September 08, 2020, 10:56:19 PM
New Harry Vegas Poem
Topic: New Harry Vegas Poem
Bernie
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
If anyone here posts on Bore me perhaps they can bring this thread to Harry's attention
Atomic Dog
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 05:16:57 PM
Whoever ordered him a stairlift is a fucking hero
Should've ordered a facelift instead . . .
Quasimodo faced Cunt 👊
RedSteel
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
What's this guy done, he's had a shoeing on here tonight?
ccole
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 09:04:55 PM
If anyone here posts on Bore me perhaps they can bring this thread to Harry's attention
Like most on there, they check this board every day. Just read some of his web site. What a sad individual
Itchy_ring
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 09:31:34 PM
What's this guy done, he's had a shoeing on here tonight?
Hes premier league self righteous, up there with the best on fly me
Oldfield
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 09:31:34 PM
What's this guy done, he's had a shoeing on here tonight?
Burns poppies
Hates British Soldiers
Hates Britain
Supports Sinn Fein
Out and out Marxist
Weapons grade cunt
RiversideRifle
Re: New Harry Vegas Poem
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg
