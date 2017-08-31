Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: New Harry Vegas Poem  (Read 714 times)
Bernie
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:04:55 PM »
If anyone here posts on Bore me perhaps they can bring this thread to Harry's attention

 :nige:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:13:08 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:16:57 PM
Whoever ordered him a stairlift is a fucking hero


Should've ordered a facelift instead . . .


Quasimodo faced Cunt 👊
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:31:34 PM »
What's this guy done, he's had a shoeing on here tonight?
ccole
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:43:58 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:04:55 PM
If anyone here posts on Bore me perhaps they can bring this thread to Harry's attention

 :nige:

Like most on there, they check this board every day. Just read some of his web site. What a sad individual
Itchy_ring
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:21:57 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:31:34 PM
What's this guy done, he's had a shoeing on here tonight?

Hes premier league self righteous, up there with the best on fly me
Oldfield
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:23:46 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:31:34 PM
What's this guy done, he's had a shoeing on here tonight?

Burns poppies
Hates British Soldiers
Hates Britain
Supports Sinn Fein
Out and out Marxist

Weapons grade cunt
RiversideRifle
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:33:32 PM »
https://youtu.be/GIQPG9gv1rg
