These lines say you matter

through the haze of a day

that claims to not have room

for your pock marked face.

These words know they are

a poor stand-in for the absent limbs

that once entangled with yours

in a mess of spunk stained blankets.

This poem is a small fire

in the corner of your wank mag box.

Its glow is all I can give

but it is yours anyhow.

It says its piece

without fancy Dan allusions,

but it thinks you should know

that somebody wanks over you.



Harry gallagher is a cunt

Another tedious boreme runt

His poems are shit

His crack is nil

Wish hed step on a landmine

That would be brill Logged

i'm not in to poetry but that makes no fucking sense to me.

Far better Don

Fuck me if that is for really it's no wonder he is still a struggling "artist"

I really cant think of a more tragic combination



Hes some kind of role play actor for a safety consultancy

I really cant think of a more tragic combination

Other than matty and his cats

I really cant think of a more tragic combination



Other than matty and his cats

Hes some kind of role play actor for a safety consultancyI really cant think of a more tragic combinationOther than matty and his cats

I think it's worse than the cat bumming.







If that poem is real then he is a talentless twat.



The Shrug of poetry.



I think it's worse than the cat bumming.

If that poem is real then he is a talentless twat.

The Shrug of poetry.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wGxSpvTLEk This is him - imagine having to sit through this dog shit

Laughing me head off reading this thread

Is that really him in the you tube video

Fucking hell its David Brent , truely cringeworthy & why the hell would you put it out there !!!

Flicked through the video , Is he training spuds to sit at home and take shit as moderators from online bingo wallers who are upset they never got the full house again

I feel sorry for his shirt buttons.

He's a sensitive soul old Harry.

He once contacted the Police when somebody ordered a Stannah Stairlift for him.

One looks far other looks near

Shirt buttons sewn on with wire

Struggling to contain his spare tyre

Just chats shit all day long

Harry gallagher is a cunt Logged

Stretching, straining and popping

His buttons are fucked



#HAIKUFORCUNTS



Harry's tight white shirt
Stretching, straining and popping
His buttons are fucked

#HAIKUFORCUNTS

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Over the road in a nutshell