Bernie
These lines say you matter
through the haze of a day
that claims to not have room
for your pock marked face.
These words know they are
a poor stand-in for the absent limbs
that once entangled with yours
in a mess of spunk stained blankets.
This poem is a small fire
in the corner of your wank mag box.
Its glow is all I can give
but it is yours anyhow.
It says its piece
without fancy Dan allusions,
but it thinks you should know
that somebody wanks over you.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
i'm not in to poetry but that makes no fucking sense to me.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Muff Diver
He must be class at being able to hear with that giant Lug.
Did his mother drag him about by it when he was a kd
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
