September 07, 2020
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: New Harry Vegas Poem  (Read 379 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 02:20:15 PM »

These lines say you matter
through the haze of a day
that claims to not have room
for your pock marked face.
These words know they are
a poor stand-in for the absent limbs
that once entangled with yours
in a mess of spunk stained blankets.
This poem is a small fire
in the corner of your wank mag box.
Its glow is all I can give
but it is yours anyhow.
It says its piece
without fancy Dan allusions,
but it thinks you should know
that somebody wanks over you.

 mcl klins
Don pepe
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:23:56 PM »
Harry gallagher is a cunt
Another tedious boreme runt
His poems are shit
His crack is nil
Wish hed step on a landmine
That would be brill
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:03:42 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:20:15 PM

These lines say you matter
through the haze of a day
that claims to not have room
for your pock marked face.
These words know they are
a poor stand-in for the absent limbs
that once entangled with yours
in a mess of spunk stained blankets.
This poem is a small fire
in the corner of your wank mag box.
Its glow is all I can give
but it is yours anyhow.
It says its piece
without fancy Dan allusions,
but it thinks you should know
that somebody wanks over you.

 mcl klins


i'm not in to poetry but that makes no fucking sense to me.
Muff Diver
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:05:18 PM »
Is he a bummer?
Gingerpig
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:05:33 PM »
Far better Don  jc
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:15:47 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:23:56 PM
Harry gallagher is a cunt
Another tedious boreme runt
His poems are shit
His crack is nil
Wish hed step on a landmine
That would be brill


You definitely have fuckin talent Don lad.




 jc
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:44 PM »
Fuck me if that is for really it's no wonder he is still a struggling "artist"
Don pepe
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:06:28 PM »
Hes some kind of role play actor for a safety consultancy

I really cant think of a more tragic combination

Other than matty and his cats  :steptoe:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:08:47 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:06:28 PM
Hes some kind of role play actor for a safety consultancy

I really cant think of a more tragic combination

Other than matty and his cats  :steptoe:

I think it's worse than the cat bumming.

 klins

If that poem is real then he is a talentless twat. 

The Shrug of poetry.

 souey
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:21:13 PM »
This is him - imagine having to shit through this dog shit  souey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wGxSpvTLEk
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:00:27 PM »
  Laughing me head off reading this thread

Is that really him in the you tube video
Gingerpig
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:12:41 PM »
Fucking hell its David Brent , truely cringeworthy & why the hell would you put it out there !!!
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:16:37 PM »
 
Skinz
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:19:52 PM »
How big do you need an ear 
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:24:55 PM »
Flicked through the video , Is he training spuds to sit at home and take shit as moderators from online bingo wallers who are upset they never got the full house again 

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:28:05 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 05:19:52 PM
How big do you need an ear 

One massive ear!

 :nige:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:32:58 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 05:12:41 PM
Fucking hell its David Brent , truely cringeworthy & why the hell would you put it out there !!!

 
SmogOnTour
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:41:24 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:21:13 PM
This is him - imagine having to shit through this dog shit  souey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wGxSpvTLEk
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:46:34 PM »
 charles charles charles
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:48:38 PM »
I feel sorry for his shirt buttons.
Muff Diver
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:59:38 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:21:13 PM
This is him - imagine having to shit through this dog shit  souey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wGxSpvTLEk

He must be class at being able to hear with that giant Lug.
Did his mother drag him about by it when he was a kd 
RiversideRifle
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:46:50 PM »
Is that actually him? 😂
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:02:49 PM »
He's a sensitive soul old Harry.


He once contacted the Police when somebody ordered a Stannah Stairlift for him.  :stairlift:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:27:08 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 07:02:49 PM
He's a sensitive soul old Harry.


He once contacted the Police when somebody ordered a Stannah Stairlift for him.  :stairlift:

 




ps: I hope that's true.
Don pepe
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:56:01 PM »
Harry gallagher one big ear
One looks far other looks near
Shirt buttons sewn on with wire
Struggling to contain his spare tyre
Just chats shit all day long
Harry gallagher is a cunt
Skinz
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:45:48 PM »
  charles jc
RiversideRifle
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:50:57 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 08:45:48 PM
  charles jc


https://harrygallagherpoet.wordpress.com/


 mcl
RiversideRifle
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:53:22 PM »
https://youtu.be/ITck8oVAsR8
Skinz
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:21:07 PM »
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:23:02 PM »
monkey :basil: oleary
Muff Diver
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:33:02 PM »
 jc
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:23:02 PM
monkey :basil: oleary

 jc jc
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:33:50 PM »
Harry's tight white shirt
Stretching, straining and popping
His buttons are fucked

#HAIKUFORCUNTS
Gingerpig
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:49:49 PM »
Over the road in a nutshell  :nige:
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:29:38 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:23:02 PM
monkey :basil: oleary

😆😂😆 Sonic 👂📡

Another Cunt

 looks like Johnny Vegas . . . On acid.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:07:05 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:23:02 PM
monkey :basil: oleary


 
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:11:20 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:23:02 PM
monkey :basil: oleary

Top work!

 
