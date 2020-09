Bernie

These lines say you matter

through the haze of a day

that claims to not have room

for your pock marked face.

These words know they are

a poor stand-in for the absent limbs

that once entangled with yours

in a mess of spunk stained blankets.

This poem is a small fire

in the corner of your wank mag box.

Its glow is all I can give

but it is yours anyhow.

It says its piece

without fancy Dan allusions,

but it thinks you should know

that somebody wanks over you.



