Johnny Thunder

Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:43:24 PM »



Great city.



Jersey Boys on Broadway may be something for you to think about Rick.

Excellent show.









The Thunders visited a few years back.Great city.Jersey Boys on Broadway may be something for you to think about Rick.Excellent show.

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:01:03 PM »





Is 4 days long enough?



I'd love to go watch a Basketball game, preferably NFL but wrong time of the year.



can i rent a tesla and watch a Harlequins game thereIs 4 days long enough?I'd love to go watch a Basketball game, preferably NFL but wrong time of the year.

Wee_Willie

Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #16 on: Today at 03:48:18 PM » ferry to staten island to see Statue of Liberty. Then go back.



I first went pre Giuliani and the place was like a cesspit, dangerous and the streets were full of hookers Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #18 on: Today at 04:01:10 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:48:18 PM ferry to staten island to see Statue of Liberty. Then go back.

I first went pre Giuliani and the place was like a cesspit, dangerous and the streets were full of hookers



I first went pre Giuliani and the place was like a cesspit, dangerous and the streets were full of hookers



It's heading that way again at the moment - with COVID, shipping in tons of homeless/druggies and all the BLM shite. Lots of people leaving the city.



I wouldn't go there any time soon. I'd give it a year or so after COVID fucks off to let it sort itself out (eg reinstate policing, let restaurants and entertainment get re-established).



It's heading that way again at the moment - with COVID, shipping in tons of homeless/druggies and all the BLM shite. Lots of people leaving the city.I wouldn't go there any time soon. I'd give it a year or so after COVID fucks off to let it sort itself out (eg reinstate policing, let restaurants and entertainment get re-established).

Bobupanddown

Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #19 on: Today at 04:02:49 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:22:11 PM Don't go up the Empire State, try and make it to Coney Island and Katz's deli.

No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.



No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.



They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.



You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.



Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.



There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.



Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).



No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).





Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 333 Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #20 on: Today at 04:03:32 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:01:10 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:48:18 PM ferry to staten island to see Statue of Liberty. Then go back.



I first went pre Giuliani and the place was like a cesspit, dangerous and the streets were full of hookers



It's heading that way again at the moment - with COVID, shipping in tons of homeless/druggies and all the BLM shite. Lots of people leaving the city.



I wouldn't go there any time soon. I'd give it a year or so after COVID fucks off to let it sort itself out (eg reinstate policing, let restaurants and entertainment get re-established).





It's heading that way again at the moment - with COVID, shipping in tons of homeless/druggies and all the BLM shite. Lots of people leaving the city.I wouldn't go there any time soon. I'd give it a year or so after COVID fucks off to let it sort itself out (eg reinstate policing, let restaurants and entertainment get re-established).

I'd give the entire US a wide berth .... in saying that Graceland is worth a visit as is Nashville and Memphis if music is your thing

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #21 on: Today at 04:07:25 PM »



No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.



They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.



You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.



Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.



There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.



Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).





No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).

Just pay for the express pass at the Empire State Building and avoid the plebs.



Tom_Trinder

Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #23 on: Today at 04:52:40 PM » Keep away from Times Square. Full of tacky shit and peddlers.



9/11 memorial was a great tour.



Statue of liberty and staten Island also worth a visit.



Take in a show on Broadway too, if you can. Logged

Bobupanddown

Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #24 on: Today at 05:37:36 PM »



No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.



They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.



You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.



Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.



There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.



Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).





No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).

Just pay for the express pass at the Empire State Building and avoid the plebs.





Just pay for the express pass at the Empire State Building and avoid the plebs.

Aren't they like $90 each? You must be loaded fella.



For something thats done in 45 minutes thats a waste of money, just go at a quiet time and there is hardly any queue anyway.

When you think you'll do numerous attractions paying £150 for 2 people for each one is hideously expensive.



Aren't they like $90 each? You must be loaded fella.For something thats done in 45 minutes thats a waste of money, just go at a quiet time and there is hardly any queue anyway.When you think you'll do numerous attractions paying £150 for 2 people for each one is hideously expensive.





sockets



Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #25 on: Today at 05:37:59 PM » Stay well away the City has been overrun with Lefty street slime even the coppers have give up . Murder rate shot up, looting , riots , its a disaster zone all the shops are boarding up

Squarewheelbike

Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #27 on: Today at 05:41:04 PM » I went in 2003, the 9/11 site had its own thriving tacky souvenir industry. Bizaarest thing I saw was lad who was cutting up books of matches so there only two left, then lighting them and closing the book on them to make it look like the burning towers. The Americans there applauded him, anyone from anywhere stood there aghast!

sockets



Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #28 on: Today at 05:45:13 PM »







President Trump is ordering the federal government to begin the process of defunding New York City and three other cities where officials allowed lawless protests and cut police budgets amid rising violent crime.Keep away Rik them Joggers will kill yer

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York « Reply #29 on: Today at 05:47:05 PM »



No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.



They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.



You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.



Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.



There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.



Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).





No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).

Just pay for the express pass at the Empire State Building and avoid the plebs.





Just pay for the express pass at the Empire State Building and avoid the plebs.

Aren't they like $90 each? You must be loaded fella.



For something thats done in 45 minutes thats a waste of money, just go at a quiet time and there is hardly any queue anyway.

When you think you'll do numerous attractions paying £150 for 2 people for each one is hideously expensive.





Aren't they like $90 each? You must be loaded fella.For something thats done in 45 minutes thats a waste of money, just go at a quiet time and there is hardly any queue anyway.When you think you'll do numerous attractions paying £150 for 2 people for each one is hideously expensive.

I am a member of the exclusive COB millionaire club (ie me and LIDSY).







That said, they weren't anywhere near that much when I last used them - around 10 years ago.



We went to NYC last summer with the family and we hit a quiet time like you suggest - the wait wasn't bad at all but it can be crazy (eg 3+ hours).



The fucking Statue of Liberty cruise was a nightmare however - I didn't want to do it but the family did. Queued for fucking ages and it's shite.



I am a member of the exclusive COB millionaire club (ie me and LIDSY).That said, they weren't anywhere near that much when I last used them - around 10 years ago.We went to NYC last summer with the family and we hit a quiet time like you suggest - the wait wasn't bad at all but it can be crazy (eg 3+ hours).The fucking Statue of Liberty cruise was a nightmare however - I didn't want to do it but the family did. Queued for fucking ages and it's shite.

