Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 07, 2020, 11:26:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Any of you c**ts been to New York  (Read 461 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 196


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:39:47 PM »
Just looking to book 4 nights in August.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 435


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:40:34 PM »
Last month ? 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 196


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:42:15 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 01:40:34 PM
Last month ? 


no, 2067.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 775


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:43:24 PM »
The Thunders visited a few years back.

Great city.

Jersey Boys on Broadway may be something for you to think about Rick.
Excellent show.




 :like:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 196


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:45:00 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:43:24 PM
The Thunders visited a few years back.

Great city.

Jersey Boys on Broadway may be something for you to think about Rick.
Excellent show.




 :like:


Can't stand Frankie Valli JT, but i suppose it's worth a go.

Don't they have an Engelbert Humperdinck show 
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 775


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:46:53 PM »
Have got a fuckin clue like.



 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 731


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:59:11 PM »
Yeh

It's mental

So much to do

Good time of the year to go as well, at least it'll be warm
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 196


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:01:03 PM »
can i rent a tesla and watch a Harlequins game there 


Is 4 days long enough?

I'd love to go watch a Basketball game, preferably NFL but wrong time of the year.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 722


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:03:01 PM »
Depends what you want to do, we did 4 days at that was spot on to do all the main tourist type stuff.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 775


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:04:04 PM »
We did 5 nights 6 days. Plenty we didn't do but would have if we had more time.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 731


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:26:46 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:01:03 PM
can i rent a tesla and watch a Harlequins game there 


Is 4 days long enough?

I'd love to go watch a Basketball game, preferably NFL but wrong time of the year.



to be honest, 4 MONTHS probably isn't long enough....
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 215



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:08:45 PM »
Yes.

I lived there for a few years.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 775


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:17:42 PM »
 :jackanory:


 


 :wanker:














 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 215



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:21:46 PM »


Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 931


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:22:11 PM »
Don't go up the Empire State, try and make it to Coney Island and Katz's deli.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 196


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:36:53 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:22:11 PM
Don't go up the Empire State, try and make it to Coney Island and Katz's deli.

fuck all to see but rooftops  mcl

Katz Deli?

Jesus christ $21.95 for a corned beef sarnie
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:43 PM by RIK MAYALL » Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 333



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:48:18 PM »
ferry to staten island to see Statue of Liberty. Then go back.

I first went pre Giuliani and the place was like a cesspit, dangerous and the streets were full of hookers 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 196


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:55:54 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:48:18 PM
ferry to staten island to see Statue of Liberty. Then go back.

I first went pre Giuliani and the place was like a cesspit, dangerous and the streets were full of hookers 


So like Parliament Road then.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 215



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:01:10 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:48:18 PM
ferry to staten island to see Statue of Liberty. Then go back.

I first went pre Giuliani and the place was like a cesspit, dangerous and the streets were full of hookers 

It's heading that way again at the moment - with COVID, shipping in tons of homeless/druggies and all the BLM shite.  Lots of people leaving the city.

I wouldn't go there any time soon.  I'd give it a year or so after COVID fucks off to let it sort itself out (eg reinstate policing, let restaurants and entertainment get re-established).

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 999


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:02:49 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:22:11 PM
Don't go up the Empire State, try and make it to Coney Island and Katz's deli.

No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.

They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.

You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.

Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.

There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.

Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 333



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:03:32 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:01:10 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:48:18 PM
ferry to staten island to see Statue of Liberty. Then go back.

I first went pre Giuliani and the place was like a cesspit, dangerous and the streets were full of hookers 

It's heading that way again at the moment - with COVID, shipping in tons of homeless/druggies and all the BLM shite.  Lots of people leaving the city.

I wouldn't go there any time soon.  I'd give it a year or so after COVID fucks off to let it sort itself out (eg reinstate policing, let restaurants and entertainment get re-established).

 oleary

I'd give the entire US a wide berth .... in saying that Graceland is worth a visit as is Nashville and Memphis if music is your thing
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 215



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:07:25 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:02:49 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:22:11 PM
Don't go up the Empire State, try and make it to Coney Island and Katz's deli.

No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.

They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.

You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.

Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.

There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.

Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).



Just pay for the express pass at the Empire State Building and avoid the plebs.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 215



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:12:27 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 04:03:32 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:01:10 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:48:18 PM
ferry to staten island to see Statue of Liberty. Then go back.

I first went pre Giuliani and the place was like a cesspit, dangerous and the streets were full of hookers 

It's heading that way again at the moment - with COVID, shipping in tons of homeless/druggies and all the BLM shite.  Lots of people leaving the city.

I wouldn't go there any time soon.  I'd give it a year or so after COVID fucks off to let it sort itself out (eg reinstate policing, let restaurants and entertainment get re-established).

 oleary

I'd give the entire US a wide berth .... in saying that Graceland is worth a visit as is Nashville and Memphis if music is your thing

Erm... Graceland currently...






PS: normally most of the US is excellent to live in and visit.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 617


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:52:40 PM »
Keep away from Times Square. Full of tacky shit and peddlers.

9/11 memorial was a great tour.

Statue of liberty and staten Island also worth a visit.

Take in a show on Broadway too, if you can.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 999


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:37:36 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:07:25 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:02:49 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:22:11 PM
Don't go up the Empire State, try and make it to Coney Island and Katz's deli.

No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.

They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.

You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.

Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.

There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.

Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).



Just pay for the express pass at the Empire State Building and avoid the plebs.

 

Aren't they like $90 each? You must be loaded fella.

For something thats done in 45 minutes thats a waste of money, just go at a quiet time and there is hardly any queue anyway.
When you think you'll do numerous attractions paying £150 for 2 people for each one is hideously expensive.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 428


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:37:59 PM »
Stay well away the City has been overrun with Lefty street slime even the coppers have give up . Murder rate shot up, looting , riots , its a disaster zone all the shops are boarding up  :unlike:  
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 999


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:40:48 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:12:27 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 04:03:32 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:01:10 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:48:18 PM
ferry to staten island to see Statue of Liberty. Then go back.

I first went pre Giuliani and the place was like a cesspit, dangerous and the streets were full of hookers 

It's heading that way again at the moment - with COVID, shipping in tons of homeless/druggies and all the BLM shite.  Lots of people leaving the city.

I wouldn't go there any time soon.  I'd give it a year or so after COVID fucks off to let it sort itself out (eg reinstate policing, let restaurants and entertainment get re-established).

 oleary

I'd give the entire US a wide berth .... in saying that Graceland is worth a visit as is Nashville and Memphis if music is your thing

Erm... Graceland currently...






PS: normally most of the US is excellent to live in and visit.

I know Memphis quite well, Graceland is in one of the worst parts of the city. The centre and beale st are ok though. Some friends of mine live in Germantown which is a nice suburb.



Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 931


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:41:04 PM »
I went in 2003, the 9/11 site had its own thriving tacky souvenir industry. Bizaarest thing I saw was lad who was cutting up books of matches so there only two left, then lighting them and closing the book on them to make it look like the burning towers. The Americans there applauded him, anyone from anywhere stood there aghast!
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 428


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:45:13 PM »
President Trump is ordering the federal government to begin the process of defunding New York City and three other cities where officials allowed lawless protests and cut police budgets amid rising violent crime.



Keep away Rik them Joggers will kill yer  :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 215



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:47:05 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:37:36 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:07:25 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:02:49 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:22:11 PM
Don't go up the Empire State, try and make it to Coney Island and Katz's deli.

No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.

They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.

You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.

Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.

There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.

Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).



Just pay for the express pass at the Empire State Building and avoid the plebs.

 

Aren't they like $90 each? You must be loaded fella.

For something thats done in 45 minutes thats a waste of money, just go at a quiet time and there is hardly any queue anyway.
When you think you'll do numerous attractions paying £150 for 2 people for each one is hideously expensive.



I am a member of the exclusive COB millionaire club (ie me and LIDSY).

 

That said, they weren't anywhere near that much when I last used them - around 10 years ago.

We went to NYC last summer with the family and we hit a quiet time like you suggest - the wait wasn't bad at all but it can be crazy (eg 3+ hours).

The fucking Statue of Liberty cruise was a nightmare however - I didn't want to do it but the family did.  Queued for fucking ages and it's shite.

 :meltdown:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 428


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:50:47 PM »
Watch this Rik  :like:

http://twitter.com/imcornpop/status/1295785600872849409?s=20       


This is what happens when leftist slime take over  :matty: :matty:
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 428


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:11:16 PM »
This will be you Rik If you take the wrong turn down the wrong block  :unlike:

Running for yer life pants round ankles  rava


http://twitter.com/AltNewsMedia/status/1302987432745410564?s=20         
Logged
evilghost
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 667


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:14:20 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:01:03 PM
can i rent a tesla and watch a Harlequins game there 


Is 4 days long enough?

I'd love to go watch a Basketball game, preferably NFL but wrong time of the year.




Now now lol
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 866


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:52:56 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:36:53 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:22:11 PM
Don't go up the Empire State, try and make it to Coney Island and Katz's deli.

fuck all to see but rooftops  mcl

Katz Deli?

Jesus christ $21.95 for a corned beef sarnie



Exactly. Overpriced tourist shit. Its like visiting M'bro just for a parmo.  rava

Likewise the Empire State. The Chrysler Building is equally iconic. Cheaper to go up and you get a better view.

Sport. Definately baseball. Preferably the Mets.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 140


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:01:10 PM »
Its shite.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 215



View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:07:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:01:10 PM
Its shite.

Yeah

It's not a patch on Mogadishu or Karachi or whatever other 3rd world shitehole you like to visit.

 




 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 739


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:40:18 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 04:03:32 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:01:10 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:48:18 PM
ferry to staten island to see Statue of Liberty. Then go back.

I first went pre Giuliani and the place was like a cesspit, dangerous and the streets were full of hookers 

It's heading that way again at the moment - with COVID, shipping in tons of homeless/druggies and all the BLM shite.  Lots of people leaving the city.

I wouldn't go there any time soon.  I'd give it a year or so after COVID fucks off to let it sort itself out (eg reinstate policing, let restaurants and entertainment get re-established).

 oleary

I'd give the entire US a wide berth .... in saying that Graceland is worth a visit as is Nashville and Memphis if music is your thing

Wouldnt mind ticking NYC off my list - would have to go when there was a decent card on MSG though. Not at all interested in the tourist sights though. Would prefer just to go get pissed up im each of the five boroughs

New Orleans, Nashville and Memphis would be my second choice for a US trip
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 140


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:09:53 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:07:41 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:01:10 PM
Its shite.

Yeah

It's not a patch on Mogadishu or Karachi or whatever other 3rd world shitehole you like to visit.

 




 


I actually preferred San Francisco to New York.


And San Francisco was still really really shit.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 689


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 09:14:11 PM »
NYC is class, took my Mrs 2 years back. Thoroughly recommend Rik me owld fruit, 4 days should do it lad  :ponce:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 215



View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 09:15:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:09:53 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:07:41 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:01:10 PM
Its shite.

Yeah

It's not a patch on Mogadishu or Karachi or whatever other 3rd world shitehole you like to visit.

 




 


I actually preferred San Francisco to New York.


And San Francisco was anally really a hit.

 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 775


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:53:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:09:53 PM



I actually preferred San Francisco to New York.


And San Francisco was still really really shit.


San Francisco is a class city ye fuckin stupid cunt.



 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 