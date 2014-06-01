|
RIK MAYALL
The Thunders visited a few years back.
Great city.
Jersey Boys on Broadway may be something for you to think about Rick.
Excellent show.
Can't stand Frankie Valli JT, but i suppose it's worth a go.
Don't they have an Engelbert Humperdinck show
RIK MAYALL
Don't go up the Empire State, try and make it to Coney Island and Katz's deli.
fuck all to see but rooftops
Katz Deli?
Jesus christ $21.95 for a corned beef sarnie
Bobupanddown
Don't go up the Empire State, try and make it to Coney Island and Katz's deli.
No do, but don't pay on the door like a fucking idiot.
They do these city pass things for 3 or 5 attractions, they're about 90 dollars for the 5 and well worth it.
You can pick your attractions from a list of about 20 or so, I would say you only need to do 1 skyscraper and the Empire State is the Empire State. It might not be the best view but its iconic. Actually doing one in the day and one a night wouldn't be a bad idea.
Also don't stay downtown/chinatown, its a long trek to midtown where everything is.
There's a few rooftop bars which have awesome views, my favorite is one called Skylark.
Finally, don't eat in the Irish pubs (of which there are many).
CLEM FANDANGO
Just pay for the express pass at the Empire State Building and avoid the plebs.
CLEM FANDANGO
ferry to staten island to see Statue of Liberty. Then go back.
I first went pre Giuliani and the place was like a cesspit, dangerous and the streets were full of hookers
It's heading that way again at the moment - with COVID, shipping in tons of homeless/druggies and all the BLM shite. Lots of people leaving the city.
I wouldn't go there any time soon. I'd give it a year or so after COVID fucks off to let it sort itself out (eg reinstate policing, let restaurants and entertainment get re-established).
I'd give the entire US a wide berth .... in saying that Graceland is worth a visit as is Nashville and Memphis if music is your thing
Erm... Graceland currently...
PS: normally most of the US is excellent to live in and visit.
Bobupanddown
Just pay for the express pass at the Empire State Building and avoid the plebs.
Aren't they like $90 each? You must be loaded fella.
For something thats done in 45 minutes thats a waste of money, just go at a quiet time and there is hardly any queue anyway.
When you think you'll do numerous attractions paying £150 for 2 people for each one is hideously expensive.
CLEM FANDANGO
Just pay for the express pass at the Empire State Building and avoid the plebs.
Aren't they like $90 each? You must be loaded fella.
For something thats done in 45 minutes thats a waste of money, just go at a quiet time and there is hardly any queue anyway.
When you think you'll do numerous attractions paying £150 for 2 people for each one is hideously expensive.
I am a member of the exclusive COB millionaire club (ie me and LIDSY).
That said, they weren't anywhere near that much when I last used them - around 10 years ago.
We went to NYC last summer with the family and we hit a quiet time like you suggest - the wait wasn't bad at all but it can be crazy (eg 3+ hours).
The fucking Statue of Liberty cruise was a nightmare however - I didn't want to do it but the family did. Queued for fucking ages and it's shite.
