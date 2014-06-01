Welcome,
September 07, 2020, 02:54:26 PM
Any of you c**ts been to New York
Author
Topic: Any of you c**ts been to New York (Read 100 times)
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 192
Once in every lifetime
Any of you c**ts been to New York
«
on:
Today
at 01:39:47 PM
Just looking to book 4 nights in August.
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 434
Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:40:34 PM
Last month ?
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 192
Once in every lifetime
Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:42:15 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 01:40:34 PM
Last month ?
no, 2067.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 770
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:43:24 PM
The Thunders visited a few years back.
Great city.
Jersey Boys on Broadway may be something for you to think about Rick.
Excellent show.
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 192
Once in every lifetime
Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:45:00 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 01:43:24 PM
The Thunders visited a few years back.
Great city.
Jersey Boys on Broadway may be something for you to think about Rick.
Excellent show.
Can't stand Frankie Valli JT, but i suppose it's worth a go.
Don't they have an Engelbert Humperdinck show
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 770
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:46:53 PM
Have got a fuckin clue like.
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 731
Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:59:11 PM
Yeh
It's mental
So much to do
Good time of the year to go as well, at least it'll be warm
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 192
Once in every lifetime
Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:01:03 PM
can i rent a tesla and watch a Harlequins game there
Is 4 days long enough?
I'd love to go watch a Basketball game, preferably NFL but wrong time of the year.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 721
Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:03:01 PM
Depends what you want to do, we did 4 days at that was spot on to do all the main tourist type stuff.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 770
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:04:04 PM
We did 5 nights 6 days. Plenty we didn't do but would have if we had more time.
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 731
Re: Any of you c**ts been to New York
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:26:46 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 02:01:03 PM
can i rent a tesla and watch a Harlequins game there
Is 4 days long enough?
I'd love to go watch a Basketball game, preferably NFL but wrong time of the year.
to be honest, 4 MONTHS probably isn't long enough....
