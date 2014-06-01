Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 07, 2020, 02:54:26 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Any of you c**ts been to New York  (Read 100 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 192


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:39:47 PM »
Just looking to book 4 nights in August.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 434


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:40:34 PM »
Last month ? 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 192


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:42:15 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 01:40:34 PM
Last month ? 


no, 2067.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 770


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:43:24 PM »
The Thunders visited a few years back.

Great city.

Jersey Boys on Broadway may be something for you to think about Rick.
Excellent show.




 :like:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 192


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:45:00 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:43:24 PM
The Thunders visited a few years back.

Great city.

Jersey Boys on Broadway may be something for you to think about Rick.
Excellent show.




 :like:


Can't stand Frankie Valli JT, but i suppose it's worth a go.

Don't they have an Engelbert Humperdinck show 
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 770


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:46:53 PM »
Have got a fuckin clue like.



 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 731


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:59:11 PM »
Yeh

It's mental

So much to do

Good time of the year to go as well, at least it'll be warm
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 192


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:01:03 PM »
can i rent a tesla and watch a Harlequins game there 


Is 4 days long enough?

I'd love to go watch a Basketball game, preferably NFL but wrong time of the year.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 721


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:03:01 PM »
Depends what you want to do, we did 4 days at that was spot on to do all the main tourist type stuff.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 770


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:04:04 PM »
We did 5 nights 6 days. Plenty we didn't do but would have if we had more time.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 731


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:26:46 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:01:03 PM
can i rent a tesla and watch a Harlequins game there 


Is 4 days long enough?

I'd love to go watch a Basketball game, preferably NFL but wrong time of the year.



to be honest, 4 MONTHS probably isn't long enough....
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 