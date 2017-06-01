Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Mejias gone.
Johnny Thunder
Yesterday at 01:23:33 PM
Bucarest free transfer.
Johnny Thunder
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:27:30 PM
It certainly looks like Warnock is going right through the set-up.
Probably a new number 1 in and an academy graduate stepping up to no.3
Mejias and Pears out.
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:34:07 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 01:27:30 PM
It certainly looks like Warnock is going right through the set-up.
Probably a new number 1 in and an academy graduate stepping up to no.3
Mejias and Pears out.

THE 2 OF EM TOGETHER IN GOAL WOULD STILL BE WANK  👎
Johnny Thunder
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:35:41 PM
Looking at the team selections since he arrived, I think Warnock would  bin all three if he had a full closed season.
Jake Andrews
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:02:31 PM
Southampton have three Keepers who see themselves as first choice. We should bring one in. Even that gangly looking drip Fraser Forster is better than what we have now.
Pile
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:07:52 PM
Taking Mejias back was a big mistake. Who the fuck was part of that decision? Surely they seen enough last time.
boro_boro_boro
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:15:15 PM
No idea why we brought him back... he was shit the first time and it was obvious he wouldnt get near the bench never mind the first team.

Absolute waste of wages
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:38:33 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:07:52 PM
Taking Mejias back was a big mistake. Who the fuck was part of that decision? Surely they seen enough last time.


LEO COMING BACK PLAYED A BIG PART IN THAT DECISION..... SHIT KEEPER WHO WOULDN'T GET A GAME AT POOLS  👎
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:56:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:07:52 PM
Taking Mejias back was a big mistake. Who the fuck was part of that decision? Surely they seen enough last time.

Pal for Ayala - they used to hang out together
kippers
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:01:46 PM
Best contract Mejias has had. Certainly the easiest.  souey
monkeyman
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:06:18 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 10:01:46 PM
Best contract Mejias has had. Certainly the easiest.  souey
500 SNOTS A WEEK  rava
Pile
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:17:34 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:06:18 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 10:01:46 PM
Best contract Mejias has had. Certainly the easiest.  souey
500 SNOTS A WEEK  rava
Too much.
Johnny Thunder
Reply #12 on: Today at 07:42:25 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 01:35:41 PM
Looking at the team selections since he arrived, I think Warnock would  bin all three if he had a full closed season.


Reading a press report this morning, it seems Warnock has told all three that they can leave.
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #13 on: Today at 07:44:08 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:56:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:07:52 PM
Taking Mejias back was a big mistake. Who the fuck was part of that decision? Surely they seen enough last time.

Pal for Ayala - they used to hang out together




WRONG......HE CAME BACK SAME TIME AS LEO   :like:
