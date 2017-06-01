Welcome,
September 08, 2020, 08:38:08 AM
Mejias gone.
Topic: Mejias gone. (Read 364 times)
Johnny Thunder
Mejias gone.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:23:33 PM »
Bucarest free transfer.
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:27:30 PM »
It certainly looks like Warnock is going right through the set-up.
Probably a new number 1 in and an academy graduate stepping up to no.3
Mejias and Pears out.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:34:07 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 01:27:30 PM
It certainly looks like Warnock is going right through the set-up.
Probably a new number 1 in and an academy graduate stepping up to no.3
Mejias and Pears out.
THE 2 OF EM TOGETHER IN GOAL WOULD STILL BE WANK 👎
Johnny Thunder
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:35:41 PM »
Looking at the team selections since he arrived, I think Warnock would bin all three if he had a full closed season.
Jake Andrews
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:02:31 PM »
Southampton have three Keepers who see themselves as first choice. We should bring one in. Even that gangly looking drip Fraser Forster is better than what we have now.
Pile
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:07:52 PM »
Taking Mejias back was a big mistake. Who the fuck was part of that decision? Surely they seen enough last time.
boro_boro_boro
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 02:15:15 PM »
No idea why we brought him back... he was shit the first time and it was obvious he wouldnt get near the bench never mind the first team.
Absolute waste of wages
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:38:33 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 02:07:52 PM
Taking Mejias back was a big mistake. Who the fuck was part of that decision? Surely they seen enough last time.
LEO COMING BACK PLAYED A BIG PART IN THAT DECISION..... SHIT KEEPER WHO WOULDN'T GET A GAME AT POOLS 👎
Ural Quntz
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 03:56:08 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 02:07:52 PM
Taking Mejias back was a big mistake. Who the fuck was part of that decision? Surely they seen enough last time.
Pal for Ayala - they used to hang out together
kippers
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:01:46 PM »
Best contract Mejias has had. Certainly the easiest.
monkeyman
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:06:18 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 10:01:46 PM
Best contract Mejias has had. Certainly the easiest.
500 SNOTS A WEEK
Pile
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:34 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:06:18 PM
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 10:01:46 PM
Best contract Mejias has had. Certainly the easiest.
500 SNOTS A WEEK
Too much.
Johnny Thunder
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:42:25 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 01:35:41 PM
Looking at the team selections since he arrived, I think Warnock would bin all three if he had a full closed season.
Reading a press report this morning, it seems Warnock has told all three that they can leave.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:44:08 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 03:56:08 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 02:07:52 PM
Taking Mejias back was a big mistake. Who the fuck was part of that decision? Surely they seen enough last time.
Pal for Ayala - they used to hang out together
WRONG......HE CAME BACK SAME TIME AS LEO
Loading...