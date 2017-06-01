Welcome,
September 07, 2020, 02:54:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Mejias gone.
Author
Topic: Mejias gone. (Read 119 times)
Johnny Thunder
Mejias gone.
«
on:
Today
at 01:23:33 PM »
Bucarest free transfer.
Johnny Thunder
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:27:30 PM »
It certainly looks like Warnock is going right through the set-up.
Probably a new number 1 in and an academy graduate stepping up to no.3
Mejias and Pears out.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:34:07 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 01:27:30 PM
It certainly looks like Warnock is going right through the set-up.
Probably a new number 1 in and an academy graduate stepping up to no.3
Mejias and Pears out.
THE 2 OF EM TOGETHER IN GOAL WOULD STILL BE WANK 👎
Johnny Thunder
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:35:41 PM »
Looking at the team selections since he arrived, I think Warnock would bin all three if he had a full closed season.
Jake Andrews
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:02:31 PM »
Southampton have three Keepers who see themselves as first choice. We should bring one in. Even that gangly looking drip Fraser Forster is better than what we have now.
Pile
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:07:52 PM »
Taking Mejias back was a big mistake. Who the fuck was part of that decision? Surely they seen enough last time.
boro_boro_boro
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:15:15 PM »
No idea why we brought him back... he was shit the first time and it was obvious he wouldnt get near the bench never mind the first team.
Absolute waste of wages
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Mejias gone.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:38:33 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 02:07:52 PM
Taking Mejias back was a big mistake. Who the fuck was part of that decision? Surely they seen enough last time.
LEO COMING BACK PLAYED A BIG PART IN THAT DECISION..... SHIT KEEPER WHO WOULDN'T GET A GAME AT POOLS 👎
