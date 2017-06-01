Johnny Thunder

date 2017-06-01
Mejias gone. « on: Today at 01:23:33 PM » Bucarest free transfer.

Re: Mejias gone. « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:27:30 PM » It certainly looks like Warnock is going right through the set-up.

Probably a new number 1 in and an academy graduate stepping up to no.3

Mejias and Pears out.

Probably a new number 1 in and an academy graduate stepping up to no.3

Mejias and Pears out.

LEON TROTSKY

THE 2 OF EM TOGETHER IN GOAL WOULD STILL BE WANK 👎

Johnny Thunder

Re: Mejias gone. « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:35:41 PM » Looking at the team selections since he arrived, I think Warnock would bin all three if he had a full closed season.

Jake Andrews

Re: Mejias gone. « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:02:31 PM » Southampton have three Keepers who see themselves as first choice. We should bring one in. Even that gangly looking drip Fraser Forster is better than what we have now.

Pile

Re: Mejias gone. « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:07:52 PM » Taking Mejias back was a big mistake. Who the fuck was part of that decision? Surely they seen enough last time.

boro_boro_boro

Re: Mejias gone. « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:15:15 PM » No idea why we brought him back... he was shit the first time and it was obvious he wouldnt get near the bench never mind the first team.

Absolute waste of wages



Absolute waste of wages Logged