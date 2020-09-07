Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍  (Read 231 times)
« on: Today at 01:02:15 PM »
BROKE LOCKDOWN AND QUARENTINE RULES BRINGING WOMEN BACK TO THE HOTEL  👎

THESE FOOTBALLERS REALLY DO THINK THEY ARE A CUT ABOVE EVERYONE ELSE  👎😠👎

WOULD BAN EM FROM THE NATIONAL TEAM FOR A YEAR  👍
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:05:45 PM »
any pics of the slappers?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:07:11 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:02:15 PM
WOULD BAN EM FROM THE NATIONAL TEAM FOR A YEAR  👍


souey       
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:10:57 PM »
LIDDLE HAS CLEARLY NEVER HAD A SHAG 🤡🤡🤡🤡

BEER ME COCO 🤡🤡🤡🍻🍺🍺🍺🍻
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:15:41 PM »
Fucking good on them ! Young professional footballers being criticised for living the life & shagging  :duh:
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:29:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:02:15 PM
BROKE LOCKDOWN AND QUARENTINE RULES BRINGING WOMEN BACK TO THE HOTEL  👎

THESE FOOTBALLERS REALLY DO THINK THEY ARE A CUT ABOVE EVERYONE ELSE  👎😠👎

WOULD BAN EM FROM THE NATIONAL TEAM FOR A YEAR  👍

Bedwetter. 
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:32:22 PM »
TIME & PLACE TO DO IT..... BROUGHT SHAME ON THEIR FAMILIES AND GIRLFRIENDS BUT FOOTBALLERS TREATED AS GODS DON'T CARE  👎

EXACTLY WHAT HAS FUCKED FOOTBALL UP  👍. MONEY AND NO RESPONSABILITY  👎
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:41:36 PM »
Young lads having a spit roast. 
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:52:54 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 01:41:36 PM
Young lads having a spit roast. 

YEAH AND PUTTING ALL THEIR TEAM MATES AT RISK OF CATCHING COVID  👎

THEY BEEN SENT HOME.... NOT CONSIDERED FOR TOMORRAS GAME IN DENMARK....


LIKE I SAID... THERES A TIME AND PLACE. 👎
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:16:35 PM »
Not sure if its a case of them thinking they are a cut above



More likely just thick as fuck
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:07:14 PM »
How do you know it wasnt their girlfriends who came along for the ride? If no girlfriends when what's wrong in going out and getting hold of a couple of Icelandic beauties.  I would of in their position.  Lids are becoming some sort of saint in this covid era. 
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:08:53 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 03:07:14 PM
How do you know it wasnt their girlfriends who came along for the ride? If no girlfriends when what's wrong in going out and getting hold of a couple of Icelandic beauties.  I would of in their position.  Lids are becoming some sort of saint in this covid era. 


sounds like it's their partners.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:56:23 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Today at 02:16:35 PM
Not sure if its a case of them thinking they are a cut above



More likely just thick as fuck

Yeah pretty much, like all footballers. Shoe size bigger than their IQs.
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:12:05 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:08:53 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 03:07:14 PM
How do you know it wasnt their girlfriends who came along for the ride? If no girlfriends when what's wrong in going out and getting hold of a couple of Icelandic beauties.  I would of in their position.  Lids are becoming some sort of saint in this covid era.  


sounds like it's their partners.


ITS NOT LIKE.... SEEN THE VIDEO OF THE ICELAND HOOKERS ACTUALLY TALKING EM TO EM ON THE PHONE INVITING THEM OVER... HOW DO YOU THINK THEY GOT CAUGHT.... THE WOMEN FILMED IT ALL.... THICK AS MINCE THESE CUNTS  👎


https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-the-conversation-between-foden-and-greenwood-and-the-icelandic-girls-20200907?fbclid=IwAR1x9nkM0pf8UcOdZX2pUz2Uefiwr72tWMOksT4-dCYW-J62iAt30hp0T2Y
