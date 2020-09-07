Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 07, 2020, 04:41:53 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍 (Read 231 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 600
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
on:
Today
at 01:02:15 PM »
BROKE LOCKDOWN AND QUARENTINE RULES BRINGING WOMEN BACK TO THE HOTEL 👎
THESE FOOTBALLERS REALLY DO THINK THEY ARE A CUT ABOVE EVERYONE ELSE 👎😠👎
WOULD BAN EM FROM THE NATIONAL TEAM FOR A YEAR 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 731
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:05:45 PM »
any pics of the slappers?
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 739
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:07:11 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:02:15 PM
WOULD BAN EM FROM THE NATIONAL TEAM FOR A YEAR 👍
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 977
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:10:57 PM »
LIDDLE HAS CLEARLY NEVER HAD A SHAG 🤡🤡🤡🤡
BEER ME COCO 🤡🤡🤡🍻🍺🍺🍺🍻
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
dutch gash
Offline
Posts: 173
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:15:41 PM »
Fucking good on them ! Young professional footballers being criticised for living the life & shagging
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 86
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:29:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:02:15 PM
BROKE LOCKDOWN AND QUARENTINE RULES BRINGING WOMEN BACK TO THE HOTEL 👎
THESE FOOTBALLERS REALLY DO THINK THEY ARE A CUT ABOVE EVERYONE ELSE 👎😠👎
WOULD BAN EM FROM THE NATIONAL TEAM FOR A YEAR 👍
Bedwetter.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 600
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:32:22 PM »
TIME & PLACE TO DO IT..... BROUGHT SHAME ON THEIR FAMILIES AND GIRLFRIENDS BUT FOOTBALLERS TREATED AS GODS DON'T CARE 👎
EXACTLY WHAT HAS FUCKED FOOTBALL UP 👍. MONEY AND NO RESPONSABILITY 👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 86
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:41:36 PM »
Young lads having a spit roast.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 600
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:52:54 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 01:41:36 PM
Young lads having a spit roast.
YEAH AND PUTTING ALL THEIR TEAM MATES AT RISK OF CATCHING COVID 👎
THEY BEEN SENT HOME.... NOT CONSIDERED FOR TOMORRAS GAME IN DENMARK....
LIKE I SAID... THERES A TIME AND PLACE. 👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
boro_boro_boro
Online
Posts: 53
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:16:35 PM »
Not sure if its a case of them thinking they are a cut above
More likely just thick as fuck
Logged
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 967
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:07:14 PM »
How do you know it wasnt their girlfriends who came along for the ride? If no girlfriends when what's wrong in going out and getting hold of a couple of Icelandic beauties. I would of in their position. Lids are becoming some sort of saint in this covid era.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 196
Once in every lifetime
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:08:53 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Today
at 03:07:14 PM
How do you know it wasnt their girlfriends who came along for the ride? If no girlfriends when what's wrong in going out and getting hold of a couple of Icelandic beauties. I would of in their position. Lids are becoming some sort of saint in this covid era.
sounds like it's their partners.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 994
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:56:23 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on
Today
at 02:16:35 PM
Not sure if its a case of them thinking they are a cut above
More likely just thick as fuck
Yeah pretty much, like all footballers. Shoe size bigger than their IQs.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 600
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: GREENWOOD & FODEN IN SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:12:05 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 03:08:53 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Today
at 03:07:14 PM
How do you know it wasnt their girlfriends who came along for the ride? If no girlfriends when what's wrong in going out and getting hold of a couple of Icelandic beauties. I would of in their position. Lids are becoming some sort of saint in this covid era.
sounds like it's their partners.
ITS NOT LIKE.... SEEN THE VIDEO OF THE ICELAND HOOKERS ACTUALLY TALKING EM TO EM ON THE PHONE INVITING THEM OVER... HOW DO YOU THINK THEY GOT CAUGHT.... THE WOMEN FILMED IT ALL.... THICK AS MINCE THESE CUNTS 👎
https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-the-conversation-between-foden-and-greenwood-and-the-icelandic-girls-20200907?fbclid=IwAR1x9nkM0pf8UcOdZX2pUz2Uefiwr72tWMOksT4-dCYW-J62iAt30hp0T2Y
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:36:17 PM by LEON TROTSKY
»
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...