Re: Pears leaving. « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:33:43 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:30:07 PM Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:58:27 AM Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:47:38 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:29:28 AM MY MATES SON SOL BRYNN IS CAPABLE OF BEING BETTER THAN PEARS 👍



Spoke to Carmel said shes never heard of you ?

Rumbled againWhy does he do it??



and there we go again, yet you claim Lids is the one that starts the shit on here and can't keep his trap shut.

And there you are, straight in to defend himHe has started it - telling lies.There is barely a person on Teesside who gets a mention on here that he doesn't claim to know.His address book must be the size of the London Yellow pages.Yet oddly if anyone ever asks the question - they've never heard of him