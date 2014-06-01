|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
MY MATES SON SOL BRYNN IS CAPABLE OF BEING BETTER THAN PEARS 👍
Spoke to Carmel said shes never heard of you ?
IT'S RICHIE I KNOW...... MY MAM AND DAD ARE VERY GOOD MATES WITH THE FAMILY... SHE HAS JUST LOST HER DAD...
NOT SO CLEVER ARE YOU 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
MY MATES SON SOL BRYNN IS CAPABLE OF BEING BETTER THAN PEARS 👍
Spoke to Carmel said shes never heard of you ?
Rumbled again
Why does he do it??
WRONG AGAIN LIKE TUBLIN..... RICHIE USED TO BE A TOP FRONTLINE LAD 👍
GREW UP IN HEMMO 👍
CARMEL HAS 2 BROTHERS.... ANDREW AND SEAN 👍
WRONG AGAIN LADS 😂😂😂
SOLS GRANDAD WAS MY TEACHER WHEN I WAS AN APPRENTICE 👍
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 12:07:50 PM by LEON TROTSKY »
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Another thread hijacked by the Lids posse.
Its spoiling the board again.
BERNIE OFFERS FUCK ALL TO THIS BOARD 👎
WITHOUT ME HIS LIFE WOULD BE DULL 🤔
OH HANG ON A MINUTE 👍😂😂😂👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
MY MATES SON SOL BRYNN IS CAPABLE OF BEING BETTER THAN PEARS 👍
Spoke to Carmel said shes never heard of you ?
Rumbled again
Why does he do it??
and there we go again, yet you claim Lids is the one that starts the shit on here and can't keep his trap shut.
And there you are, straight in to defend him
He has started it - telling lies.
There is barely a person on Teesside who gets a mention on here that he doesn't claim to know.
His address book must be the size of the London Yellow pages.
Yet oddly if anyone ever asks the question - they've never heard of him
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
MY MATES SON SOL BRYNN IS CAPABLE OF BEING BETTER THAN PEARS 👍
Spoke to Carmel said shes never heard of you ?
Rumbled again
Why does he do it??
and there we go again, yet you claim Lids is the one that starts the shit on here and can't keep his trap shut.
And there you are, straight in to defend him
He has started it - telling lies.
There is barely a person on Teesside who gets a mention on here that he doesn't claim to know.
His address book must be the size of the London Yellow pages.
Yet oddly if anyone ever asks the question - they've never heard of him
defending him? No i'm proving a big point that most on this board already know.
He started it....... are you fucking 8 years old or something? Grow up Bernie
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
MY MATES SON SOL BRYNN IS CAPABLE OF BEING BETTER THAN PEARS 👍
Spoke to Carmel said shes never heard of you ?
Rumbled again
Why does he do it??
and there we go again, yet you claim Lids is the one that starts the shit on here and can't keep his trap shut.
And there you are, straight in to defend him
He has started it - telling lies.
There is barely a person on Teesside who gets a mention on here that he doesn't claim to know.
His address book must be the size of the London Yellow pages.
Yet oddly if anyone ever asks the question - they've never heard of him
defending him? No i'm proving a big point that most on this board already know.
He started it....... are you fucking 8 years old or something? Grow up Bernie
Just suck him off and get it over with FFS
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
MY MATES SON SOL BRYNN IS CAPABLE OF BEING BETTER THAN PEARS 👍
Spoke to Carmel said shes never heard of you ?
Rumbled again
Why does he do it??
and there we go again, yet you claim Lids is the one that starts the shit on here and can't keep his trap shut.
He has started it - telling lies.
I WAS RICHIES DADS APPRENTICE.... HIS NAME IS KENNY 👍
WHY WOULD I TELL LIES ABOUT THAT...
RICHIE WAS A HOOLIGAN LIKE ME BUT HAS PACKED IT IN.... THERE IS A FEW LADS ON ERE WILL KNOW HIM 👍
BERNIE YOU ARE A CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡
AND SHOW YERSELF UP ALL THE TIME ON ERE FOLLOWING ME AROUND LIKE A LOST SHEEP 👍😂🐑🐑🐑
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
MY MATES SON SOL BRYNN IS CAPABLE OF BEING BETTER THAN PEARS 👍
Spoke to Carmel said shes never heard of you ?
Rumbled again
Why does he do it??
and there we go again, yet you claim Lids is the one that starts the shit on here and can't keep his trap shut.
And there you are, straight in to defend him
He has started it - telling lies.
There is barely a person on Teesside who gets a mention on here that he doesn't claim to know.
His address book must be the size of the London Yellow pages.
Yet oddly if anyone ever asks the question - they've never heard of him
defending him? No i'm proving a big point that most on this board already know.
He started it....... are you fucking 8 years old or something? Grow up Bernie
Just suck him off and get it over with FFS
so predictable.
childish cunt you bermie lad
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT