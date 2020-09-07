LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 592



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 592CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 KNIFE CRIME.... « on: Today at 10:58:28 AM »



SHOULD BE AUTOMATIC 5 YEAR JAIL TERM FOR BEING CAUGHT IN POSSESION WITH ONE 👍



USE IT.... 20 YEARS MINIMUM 👍😠😠😠👍





SADIQ KHAN.... WHAT A WANKER 👎



https://www.mylondon.news/news/local-news/london-knife-crime-12-stabbed-18887869 NOT ENOUGH BEEN DONE ABOUT IT 👎SHOULD BE AUTOMATIC 5 YEAR JAIL TERM FOR BEING CAUGHT IN POSSESION WITH ONE 👍USE IT.... 20 YEARS MINIMUM 👍😠😠😠👍SADIQ KHAN.... WHAT A WANKER 👎 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡