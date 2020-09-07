Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 07, 2020, 11:07:32 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
KNIFE CRIME....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: KNIFE CRIME.... (Read 20 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 583
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
KNIFE CRIME....
«
on:
Today
at 10:58:28 AM »
NOT ENOUGH BEEN DONE ABOUT IT 👎
SHOULD BE AUTOMATIC 5 YEAR JAIL TERM FOR BEING CAUGHT IN POSSESION WITH ONE 👍
USE IT.... 20 YEARS MINIMUM 👍😠😠😠👍
SADIQ KHAN.... WHAT A WANKER 👎
https://www.mylondon.news/news/local-news/london-knife-crime-12-stabbed-18887869
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...