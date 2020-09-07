Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 07, 2020, 11:07:27 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MIDDLESBROUGH INTERESTED IN 11-TIME NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL  (Read 89 times)
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 746



View Profile
« on: Today at 10:11:17 AM »
https://the72.co.uk/190845/middlesbrough-interest-in-11-time-netherlands-international/

Anyone know much about him?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 726


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:12:31 AM »
Lids has probably "worked" with him
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 253



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:14:23 AM »
He won't be coming to Boro, so it doesn't matter anyway
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 757


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:26:26 AM »
This one broke a couple of days back.
He is signing for a dutch team according to their press.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 757


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:36:57 AM »
Sorry, my mistake, he is apparently signing for Spezia Calcio in Italy.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
dutch gash
***
Online Online

Posts: 172


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:52:07 AM »
Hes no better than what weve got  :meltdown:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 