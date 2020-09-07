Welcome,
September 07, 2020, 11:07:27 AM
MIDDLESBROUGH INTERESTED IN 11-TIME NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL
Author
Topic: MIDDLESBROUGH INTERESTED IN 11-TIME NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL (Read 89 times)
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 746
MIDDLESBROUGH INTERESTED IN 11-TIME NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL
«
on:
Today
at 10:11:17 AM »
https://the72.co.uk/190845/middlesbrough-interest-in-11-time-netherlands-international/
Anyone know much about him?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 726
Re: MIDDLESBROUGH INTERESTED IN 11-TIME NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:12:31 AM »
Lids has probably "worked" with him
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 253
Re: MIDDLESBROUGH INTERESTED IN 11-TIME NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:14:23 AM »
He won't be coming to Boro, so it doesn't matter anyway
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 757
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: MIDDLESBROUGH INTERESTED IN 11-TIME NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:26:26 AM »
This one broke a couple of days back.
He is signing for a dutch team according to their press.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 757
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: MIDDLESBROUGH INTERESTED IN 11-TIME NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:36:57 AM »
Sorry, my mistake, he is apparently signing for Spezia Calcio in Italy.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
dutch gash
Online
Posts: 172
Re: MIDDLESBROUGH INTERESTED IN 11-TIME NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:52:07 AM »
Hes no better than what weve got
