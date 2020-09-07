Pile

Posts: 40 749 Calling all lefties « on: Today at 09:54:47 AM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8701509/Now-VOTE-Black-Lives-Matter-new-political-party-plans-contest-seats.html



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8701509/Now-VOTE-Black-Lives-Matter-new-political-party-plans-contest-seats.html

Surely it will only split the left vote, allowing the tories to further take the piss, thoughts? Brexit bust UKIP, which effectively crystallised right wing votes in one party. What are your views on this?

Johnny Thunder

Posts: 12 774





Re: Calling all lefties « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:31:09 AM » Rather than split the left vote, it is more likely to take a large share of it and bury the Labour party.

gizboro68

Posts: 52 Re: Calling all lefties « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:46:02 AM » They'll lose their deposits,and take votes from the Britain hating Labour party so a win-win for me!