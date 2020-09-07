Welcome,
September 07, 2020, 04:41:47 PM
Calling all lefties
Author
Topic: Calling all lefties (Read 166 times)
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 749
Calling all lefties
«
on:
Today
Today at 09:54:47 AM
What are your views on this?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8701509/Now-VOTE-Black-Lives-Matter-new-political-party-plans-contest-seats.html
Surely it will only split the left vote, allowing the tories to further take the piss, thoughts? Brexit bust UKIP, which effectively crystallised right wing votes in one party.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 774
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Calling all lefties
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 10:31:09 AM
Rather than split the left vote, it is more likely to take a large share of it and bury the Labour party.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
gizboro68
Offline
Posts: 52
Re: Calling all lefties
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 10:46:02 AM
They'll lose their deposits,and take votes from the Britain hating Labour party so a win-win for me!
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 423
Pack o cunts
Re: Calling all lefties
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 03:57:16 PM
She's just a gobby cow that needs a good slap
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 553
Re: Calling all lefties
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 04:12:21 PM
Will there be a Black Lives Matter TV Tax?
Logged
