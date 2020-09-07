Welcome,
September 07, 2020, 11:07:17 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Calling all lefties
Author
Topic: Calling all lefties (Read 73 times)
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 746
Calling all lefties
«
on:
Today
at 09:54:47 AM »
What are your views on this?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8701509/Now-VOTE-Black-Lives-Matter-new-political-party-plans-contest-seats.html
Surely it will only split the left vote, allowing the tories to further take the piss, thoughts? Brexit bust UKIP, which effectively crystallised right wing votes in one party.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 757
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Calling all lefties
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:31:09 AM »
Rather than split the left vote, it is more likely to take a large share of it and bury the Labour party.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
gizboro68
Online
Posts: 52
Re: Calling all lefties
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:46:02 AM »
They'll lose their deposits,and take votes from the Britain hating Labour party so a win-win for me!
Logged
