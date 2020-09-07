Pile

Online



Posts: 40 746







Posts: 40 746 Calling all lefties « on: Today at 09:54:47 AM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8701509/Now-VOTE-Black-Lives-Matter-new-political-party-plans-contest-seats.html



Surely it will only split the left vote, allowing the tories to further take the piss, thoughts? Brexit bust UKIP, which effectively crystallised right wing votes in one party. What are your views on this?Surely it will only split the left vote, allowing the tories to further take the piss, thoughts? Brexit bust UKIP, which effectively crystallised right wing votes in one party. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.