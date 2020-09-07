Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Calling all lefties  (Read 73 times)
What are your views on this?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8701509/Now-VOTE-Black-Lives-Matter-new-political-party-plans-contest-seats.html

Surely it will only split the left vote, allowing the tories to further take the piss, thoughts? Brexit bust UKIP, which effectively crystallised right wing votes in one party.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Rather than split the left vote, it is more likely to take a large share of it and bury the Labour party.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
They'll lose their deposits,and take votes from the Britain hating Labour party so a win-win for me!
