“Voluntary restrictions work as well as legal ones,” says the architect of Sweden’s strategy, chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell.







"Voluntary restrictions work as well as legal ones," says the architect of Sweden's strategy, chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell.

While it is sometimes implied that Sweden didn't have a lockdown, it did. It was just largely voluntary, with only a few legal measures such as a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

So there was a substantial voluntary lockdown in Sweden – yet it wasn't nearly as effective in reducing the spread of the coronavirus as the compulsory lockdowns in neighbouring Denmark and Norway. Cases and deaths rose faster in Sweden and have been slower to decline.

Achieving herd immunity was one of Tegnell's original aims – but antibody surveys suggest only about 20 per cent of people in Stockholm have been infected, similar to levels in London and New York. That is far short of near the 70 per cent level estimated to be needed.