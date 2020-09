Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 986





Posts: 3 986

Re: Sweden cries victory in Covid 19 battle « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:56:51 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:30:03 PM

We havenít had a Breitbart one for a while, Bob! I was getting a bit bored of rt.com

No thoughts on heard immunity being reached in Sweden?

No thoughts on the disaster that was the lockdowns?

No thoughts on the lack of mainstream media coverage?



No? Just the usual petty childish nonsense.



No thoughts on heard immunity being reached in Sweden?No thoughts on the disaster that was the lockdowns?No thoughts on the lack of mainstream media coverage?No? Just the usual petty childish nonsense.