Muff Diver

Posts: 82 Burglary at Gazzas « on: Yesterday at 04:43:14 PM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/burglars-raid-paul-gascoignes-home-18887306



£140,000 worth of jewellery, yeah righto.

Insurance scam for definite.

If he had that much hanging around he'd have mashed it in on bevvy and whiff.

We Dive at Five.

Skinz

Re: Burglary at Gazzas « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:42:15 PM » He's probably been using diamond encrusted cufflinks as a bottle opener for the past 20 years and forgot he had em.

LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Re: Burglary at Gazzas « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:28:13 AM » CRYING ON GMTV THIS MORNING.. PERSONAL FAMILY ITEMS......... SEEMS GENUINE 👍

Pile

Just watched that, cant help feeling sorry for the bloke looking at him now. Shame he never had proper mates instead of leeches.

Minge

Superstar





Re: Burglary at Gazzas « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:15:25 PM » Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen

Bernie

No evidence for that.



No evidence for that.

Feel sorry for the bloke. Yeah, much of what happened is his own fault, but most of those who were happy to reflect in his glory years ago don't want to know him now.

T_Bone

Posts: 2 019 Re: Burglary at Gazzas « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:43:11 PM »



Met Gazza at a family christening years ago when he was playing for Boro.Lovely bloke

Don pepe

Usually the case the addicts exhaust people who have tried and tried to help them and you can omly try so many times to help someone. If they wont help themselves then what can you do

Minge

Superstar





Was on a train with him and his mate , same carriage but a fair few seats behind.

He was a pissed arsehole



Was on a train with him and his mate , same carriage but a fair few seats behind.

He was a pissed arsehole

Was also in the same situation at a different time with Steve mclaren, top top man

LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 605CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Burglary at Gazzas « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:44:38 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:15:25 PM Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen





YOU ARE A FUCKING PRICK LAD





YOU ARE A FUCKING PRICK LAD

COME SEE ME AND I WILL SHOW YOU WHAT OXYGEN DEPRAVATION IS LIKE

Jethro Tull



Re: Burglary at Gazzas « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:18:28 PM » Gazza ended up lost in drink but he's not an arsehole there's no harm in him.

T_Bone

He'll of just been taken the piss, that's his banter



He'll of just been taken the piss, that's his banter

Loves the crack and a drink like the rest of us but difference is rest of us dont get demonised for it and live our lives.

kippers

Posts: 2 239 Re: Burglary at Gazzas « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:06:08 PM » £140k ???? Wtf. He was on his arse a couple of years ago.

Rooney and lineker paid for his clinic treatment.



Scam for sure Logged