Author Topic: Burglary at Gazzas  (Read 461 times)
Muff Diver
Posts: 82


« on: Yesterday at 04:43:14 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/burglars-raid-paul-gascoignes-home-18887306

£140,000 worth of jewellery, yeah righto.
Insurance scam for definite.
If he had that much hanging around he'd have mashed it in on bevvy and whiff.
 :beer:
Logged
Skinz
Posts: 2 466


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:42:15 PM »
He's probably been using diamond encrusted cufflinks as a bottle opener for the past 20 years and forgot he had em.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 605

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:28:13 AM »
CRYING ON GMTV THIS MORNING.. PERSONAL FAMILY ITEMS......... SEEMS GENUINE  👍
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 751



« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:36:59 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:28:13 AM
CRYING ON GMTV THIS MORNING.. PERSONAL FAMILY ITEMS......... SEEMS GENUINE  👍
Just watched that, cant help feeling sorry for the bloke looking at him now. Shame he never had proper mates instead of leeches.
Logged
Minge
Posts: 9 562

Superstar


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:15:25 PM »
Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 5 838


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:31:11 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:15:25 PM
Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen

No evidence for that.

Feel sorry for the bloke. Yeah, much of what happened is his own fault, but most of those who were happy to reflect in his glory years ago don't want to know him now.
Logged
T_Bone
Posts: 2 019


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:43:11 PM »
Met Gazza at a family christening years ago when he was playing for Boro.

Lovely bloke :like:
Logged
Don pepe
Posts: 739


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:53:42 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:31:11 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:15:25 PM
Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen

No evidence for that.

Feel sorry for the bloke. Yeah, much of what happened is his own fault, but most of those who were happy to reflect in his glory years ago don't want to know him now.

Usually the case the addicts exhaust people who have tried and tried to help them and you can omly try so many times to help someone. If they wont help themselves then what can you do
Logged
Minge
Posts: 9 562

Superstar


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:48:27 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 12:43:11 PM
Met Gazza at a family christening years ago when he was playing for Boro.

Lovely bloke :like:

Was on a train with him and his mate , same carriage but a fair few seats behind.
He was a pissed arsehole

Was also in the same situation at a different time with Steve mclaren, top top man  :like:
« Last Edit: Today at 05:50:21 PM by Minge » Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 605

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:44:38 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:15:25 PM
Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen


YOU ARE A FUCKING PRICK LAD   :unlike: :wanker: :unlike:


COME SEE ME AND I WILL SHOW YOU WHAT OXYGEN DEPRAVATION  IS LIKE   
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 219



« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:18:28 PM »
Gazza ended up lost in drink but he's not an arsehole there's no harm in him.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 215



« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:26:03 PM »
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 04:43:14 PM

£140,000 worth of empties.


 klins
Logged
T_Bone
Posts: 2 019


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:52:10 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:48:27 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 12:43:11 PM
Met Gazza at a family christening years ago when he was playing for Boro.

Lovely bloke :like:

Was on a train with him and his mate , same carriage but a fair few seats behind.
He was a pissed arsehole

Was also in the same situation at a different time with Steve mclaren, top top man  :like:

He'll of just been taken the piss, that's his banter :like:

Loves the crack and a drink like the rest of us but difference is rest of us dont get demonised for it and live our lives.
Logged
Minge
Posts: 9 562

Superstar


« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:54:06 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:44:38 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:15:25 PM
Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen


YOU ARE A FUCKING PRICK LAD   :unlike: :wanker: :unlike:


COME SEE ME AND I WILL SHOW YOU WHAT OXYGEN DEPRAVATION  IS LIKE   


 :alf:, your a funny fool at times short stop, :like:
Logged
Don pepe
Posts: 739


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:43:09 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:26:03 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 04:43:14 PM

£140,000 worth of empties.


 klins

 

Only cunt who goes to the bottle bank to make a withdrawl lost
Logged
kippers
Posts: 2 239


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:06:08 PM »
£140k ???? Wtf. He was on his arse a couple of years ago.
Rooney and lineker paid for his clinic treatment.

   Scam for sure
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 999


« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:08:15 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:44:38 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:15:25 PM
Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen


YOU ARE A FUCKING PRICK LAD   :unlike: :wanker: :unlike:


COME SEE ME AND I WILL SHOW YOU WHAT OXYGEN DEPRAVATION  IS LIKE   

You gonna tell him what you're having for dinner for the rest of the week like?  mcl
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 102


« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:08:39 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:06:08 PM
£140k ???? Wtf. He was on his arse a couple of years ago.
Rooney and lineker paid for his clinic treatment.

   Scam for sure
JIMMY FIVE BELLIES BROKE IN AND PIERS WILL BAIL HIM OUT FOR PUBLICITY   oleary
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 751



« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:18:29 PM »
Should have said he lost his wallet.  charles
Logged
