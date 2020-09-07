Welcome,
September 07, 2020, 01:03:12 PM
Burglary at Gazzas
Author
Topic: Burglary at Gazzas (Read 267 times)
Muff Diver
Offline
Posts: 77
Burglary at Gazzas
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:43:14 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/burglars-raid-paul-gascoignes-home-18887306
£140,000 worth of jewellery, yeah righto.
Insurance scam for definite.
If he had that much hanging around he'd have mashed it in on bevvy and whiff.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 463
Re: Burglary at Gazzas
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:42:15 PM »
He's probably been using diamond encrusted cufflinks as a bottle opener for the past 20 years and forgot he had em.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 592
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Burglary at Gazzas
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:28:13 AM »
CRYING ON GMTV THIS MORNING.. PERSONAL FAMILY ITEMS......... SEEMS GENUINE 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 748
Re: Burglary at Gazzas
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:36:59 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:28:13 AM
CRYING ON GMTV THIS MORNING.. PERSONAL FAMILY ITEMS......... SEEMS GENUINE 👍
Just watched that, cant help feeling sorry for the bloke looking at him now. Shame he never had proper mates instead of leeches.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 560
Superstar
Re: Burglary at Gazzas
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:15:25 PM »
Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 833
Re: Burglary at Gazzas
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:31:11 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 12:15:25 PM
Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen
No evidence for that.
Feel sorry for the bloke. Yeah, much of what happened is his own fault, but most of those who were happy to reflect in his glory years ago don't want to know him now.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 016
Re: Burglary at Gazzas
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:43:11 PM »
Met Gazza at a family christening years ago when he was playing for Boro.
Lovely bloke
Logged
#alllivesmatter
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 733
Re: Burglary at Gazzas
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:53:42 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:31:11 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 12:15:25 PM
Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen
No evidence for that.
Feel sorry for the bloke. Yeah, much of what happened is his own fault, but most of those who were happy to reflect in his glory years ago don't want to know him now.
Usually the case the addicts exhaust people who have tried and tried to help them and you can omly try so many times to help someone. If they wont help themselves then what can you do
Logged
