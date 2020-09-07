Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 07, 2020
Topic: Burglary at Gazzas
Muff Diver
Yesterday at 04:43:14 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/burglars-raid-paul-gascoignes-home-18887306

£140,000 worth of jewellery, yeah righto.
Insurance scam for definite.
If he had that much hanging around he'd have mashed it in on bevvy and whiff.
 :beer:
Skinz
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:42:15 PM
He's probably been using diamond encrusted cufflinks as a bottle opener for the past 20 years and forgot he had em.
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:28:13 AM
CRYING ON GMTV THIS MORNING.. PERSONAL FAMILY ITEMS......... SEEMS GENUINE  👍
Pile
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:36:59 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:28:13 AM
CRYING ON GMTV THIS MORNING.. PERSONAL FAMILY ITEMS......... SEEMS GENUINE  👍
Just watched that, cant help feeling sorry for the bloke looking at him now. Shame he never had proper mates instead of leeches.
Minge
Superstar


Reply #4 on: Today at 12:15:25 PM
Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen
Bernie
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:31:11 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:15:25 PM
Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen

No evidence for that.

Feel sorry for the bloke. Yeah, much of what happened is his own fault, but most of those who were happy to reflect in his glory years ago don't want to know him now.
T_Bone
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:43:11 PM
Met Gazza at a family christening years ago when he was playing for Boro.

Lovely bloke :like:
Don pepe
Reply #7 on: Today at 12:53:42 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:31:11 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:15:25 PM
Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen

No evidence for that.

Feel sorry for the bloke. Yeah, much of what happened is his own fault, but most of those who were happy to reflect in his glory years ago don't want to know him now.

Usually the case the addicts exhaust people who have tried and tried to help them and you can omly try so many times to help someone. If they wont help themselves then what can you do
