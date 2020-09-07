Muff Diver

Burglary at Gazzas « on: Yesterday at 04:43:14 PM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/burglars-raid-paul-gascoignes-home-18887306



£140,000 worth of jewellery, yeah righto.

Insurance scam for definite.

If he had that much hanging around he'd have mashed it in on bevvy and whiff.

Skinz

Re: Burglary at Gazzas « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:42:15 PM » He's probably been using diamond encrusted cufflinks as a bottle opener for the past 20 years and forgot he had em.

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Burglary at Gazzas « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:28:13 AM » CRYING ON GMTV THIS MORNING.. PERSONAL FAMILY ITEMS......... SEEMS GENUINE 👍

Pile

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:28:13 AM CRYING ON GMTV THIS MORNING.. PERSONAL FAMILY ITEMS......... SEEMS GENUINE 👍

Just watched that, cant help feeling sorry for the bloke looking at him now. Shame he never had proper mates instead of leeches.

Minge

Re: Burglary at Gazzas « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:15:25 PM » Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen

Bernie

Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:15:25 PM Definetly an insurance job, the washed up waste of oxygen



No evidence for that.



No evidence for that.

Feel sorry for the bloke. Yeah, much of what happened is his own fault, but most of those who were happy to reflect in his glory years ago don't want to know him now.

T_Bone

Re: Burglary at Gazzas « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:43:11 PM »



Met Gazza at a family christening years ago when he was playing for Boro.Lovely bloke