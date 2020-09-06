Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Burglary at Gazzas  (Read 25 times)
« on: Today at 04:43:14 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/burglars-raid-paul-gascoignes-home-18887306

£140,000 worth of jewellery, yeah righto.
Insurance scam for definite.
If he had that much hanging around he'd have mashed it in on bevvy and whiff.
 :beer:
