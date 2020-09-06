Welcome,
September 06, 2020, 05:06:36 PM
Burglary at Gazzas
Author
Topic: Burglary at Gazzas (Read 25 times)
Burglary at Gazzas
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/burglars-raid-paul-gascoignes-home-18887306
£140,000 worth of jewellery, yeah righto.
Insurance scam for definite.
If he had that much hanging around he'd have mashed it in on bevvy and whiff.
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
