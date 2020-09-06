Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Poor Rednose  (Read 435 times)
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 703


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:19:07 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/no-masks-in-lidl.7833/

Obv never been down Parly road ......though he seems to love it there  :nige:

Hypocrite central otr  :nige:.........& all the leftys said fuck all to the people they moan about !!!!!

Cowards
« Last Edit: Today at 04:28:28 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 141


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:28:27 PM »
Cheers for linking that. I thoroughly enjoyed reading it!!

I love a bit of hypocritical bed wetting on a Sunday afternoon.

Have three Sids.

Sid Sid sid
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 703


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:29:15 PM »
always wanted 3 sids   :mido:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 217



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:46:43 PM »
Pack of sanctimonious cunts over there.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 732


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:38:26 PM »
Red nose would be better off dusting down his rubber horse head, that way womt have to look at his ugly mig anymore 👍🏼

Funny as fuck to see how brainwashed they all are, being good little citizens wearing their masks for what is basically a cold.

Dumb as fuck
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 421


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:47:23 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:28:27 PM
Cheers for linking that. I thoroughly enjoyed reading it!!

I love a bit of hypocritical bed wetting on a Sunday afternoon.

Have three Sids.

 

No charge on Sunday

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 331



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:11:17 PM »
Imminent death from Covid awaits Westy
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 552


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:28:16 PM »
The problem is that Middlesbrough is Chav Central. All the decent people left years ago.
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 732


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:40:52 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:28:16 PM
The problem is that Middlesbrough is Chav Central. All the decent people left years ago.

Its an unholy mix of chavs, druggies, immigrants and worst of all...students.

Genuinely feel sorry for the decent fold who live down there and there is some
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 986


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:20:34 PM »
Fmttm posters are just male Karens, plain and simple.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 543


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:01:20 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
Atomic Dog
***
Online Online

Posts: 133


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:58:24 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 06:40:52 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:28:16 PM
The problem is that Middlesbrough is Chav Central. All the decent people left years ago.

Its an unholy mix of chavs, druggies, immigrants and worst of all...students.

Genuinely feel sorry for the decent fold who live down there and there is some

Hear hear and all the righteous 'experts' on his forum live nowhere near the place, probably never have either. 😡
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 552


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:06:19 PM »
We all got out as soon as we could,and never regretted it.
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 415


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:15:40 PM »
Which one of you lot sent him the snitches get stitches tweet 
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Online Online

Posts: 133


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:25:01 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:06:19 PM
We all got out as soon as we could,and never regretted it.

Granted and I agree but some people are less fortunate, don't get the opportunity in life, the breaks.
There will be plenty of people in that area that didn't get that, decent hardworking people.
How many round there will have negative equity mortgages round there,. Doing 2 to 3 jobs between them, that may never even grace the salary we earn?

Him & His Pal's are personified champagne socialists.
Do as I say, not as I do.

What school did he go to in TS1?
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 107


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:29:23 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:28:16 PM
The problem is that Middlesbrough is Chav Central. All the decent people left years ago.


Not one of those SFLDs on there live within 15 minutes walking distance of Parliament Road.

  :wanker:
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Online Online

Posts: 133


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:39:41 PM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 10:29:23 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:28:16 PM
The problem is that Middlesbrough is Chav Central. All the decent people left years ago.


Not one of those SFLDs on there live within 15 minutes walking distance of Parliament Road.

  :wanker:

👍👏👏👏
Logged
