September 06, 2020, 08:27:44 PM
Poor Rednose
Author
Topic: Poor Rednose
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 703
Poor Rednose
«
on:
Today
at 04:19:07 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/no-masks-in-lidl.7833/
Obv never been down Parly road ......though he seems to love it there
Hypocrite central otr
.........& all the leftys said fuck all to the people they moan about !!!!!
Cowards
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:28:28 PM by Gingerpig
»
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 141
Re: Poor Rednose
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:28:27 PM »
Cheers for linking that. I thoroughly enjoyed reading it!!
I love a bit of hypocritical bed wetting on a Sunday afternoon.
Have three Sids.
Sid Sid sid
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 703
Re: Poor Rednose
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:29:15 PM »
always wanted 3 sids
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 217
Re: Poor Rednose
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:46:43 PM »
Pack of sanctimonious cunts over there.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 732
Re: Poor Rednose
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:38:26 PM »
Red nose would be better off dusting down his rubber horse head, that way womt have to look at his ugly mig anymore 👍🏼
Funny as fuck to see how brainwashed they all are, being good little citizens wearing their masks for what is basically a cold.
Dumb as fuck
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 421
Pack o cunts
Re: Poor Rednose
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:47:23 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 04:28:27 PM
Cheers for linking that. I thoroughly enjoyed reading it!!
I love a bit of hypocritical bed wetting on a Sunday afternoon.
Have three Sids.
No charge on Sunday
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 330
Re: Poor Rednose
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:11:17 PM »
Imminent death from Covid awaits Westy
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 550
Re: Poor Rednose
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:28:16 PM »
The problem is that Middlesbrough is Chav Central. All the decent people left years ago.
Logged
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 732
Re: Poor Rednose
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:40:52 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:28:16 PM
The problem is that Middlesbrough is Chav Central. All the decent people left years ago.
Its an unholy mix of chavs, druggies, immigrants and worst of all...students.
Genuinely feel sorry for the decent fold who live down there and there is some
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 983
Re: Poor Rednose
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:20:34 PM »
Fmttm posters are just male Karens, plain and simple.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 543
Not big and not clever
Re: Poor Rednose
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:01:20 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
Loading...