September 06, 2020, 06:47:30 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Poor Rednose  (Read 192 times)
Gingerpig
« on: Today at 04:19:07 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/no-masks-in-lidl.7833/

Obv never been down Parly road ......though he seems to love it there  :nige:

Hypocrite central otr  :nige:.........& all the leftys said fuck all to the people they moan about !!!!!

Cowards
« Last Edit: Today at 04:28:28 PM by Gingerpig »
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:28:27 PM »
Cheers for linking that. I thoroughly enjoyed reading it!!

I love a bit of hypocritical bed wetting on a Sunday afternoon.

Have three Sids.

Sid Sid sid
Logged
Gingerpig
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:29:15 PM »
always wanted 3 sids   :mido:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:46:43 PM »
Pack of sanctimonious cunts over there.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Don pepe
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:38:26 PM »
Red nose would be better off dusting down his rubber horse head, that way womt have to look at his ugly mig anymore 👍🏼

Funny as fuck to see how brainwashed they all are, being good little citizens wearing their masks for what is basically a cold.

Dumb as fuck
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:47:23 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:28:27 PM
Cheers for linking that. I thoroughly enjoyed reading it!!

I love a bit of hypocritical bed wetting on a Sunday afternoon.

Have three Sids.

 

No charge on Sunday

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:11:17 PM »
Imminent death from Covid awaits Westy
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:28:16 PM »
The problem is that Middlesbrough is Chav Central. All the decent people left years ago.
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:40:52 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:28:16 PM
The problem is that Middlesbrough is Chav Central. All the decent people left years ago.

Its an unholy mix of chavs, druggies, immigrants and worst of all...students.

Genuinely feel sorry for the decent fold who live down there and there is some
Logged
