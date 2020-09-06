Welcome,
September 06, 2020, 05:06:31 PM
Poor Rednose
Author
Topic: Poor Rednose (Read 73 times)
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 702
Poor Rednose
Today
at 04:19:07 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/no-masks-in-lidl.7833/
Obv never been down Parly road ......though he seems to love it there
Hypocrite central otr
.........& all the leftys said fuck all to the people they moan about !!!!!
Cowards
Today
at 04:28:28 PM by Gingerpig
»
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 141
Re: Poor Rednose
Today
at 04:28:27 PM »
Cheers for linking that. I thoroughly enjoyed reading it!!
I love a bit of hypocritical bed wetting on a Sunday afternoon.
Have three Sids.
Sid Sid sid
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 702
Re: Poor Rednose
Today
at 04:29:15 PM »
always wanted 3 sids
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 217
Re: Poor Rednose
Today
at 04:46:43 PM »
Pack of sanctimonious cunts over there.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
