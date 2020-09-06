Gingerpig

Online



Posts: 702





Posts: 702 Poor Rednose « on: Today at 04:19:07 PM » https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/no-masks-in-lidl.7833/



Obv never been down Parly road ......though he seems to love it there



Hypocrite central otr .........& all the leftys said fuck all to the people they moan about !!!!!



Cowards Obv never been down Parly road ......though he seems to love it thereHypocrite central otr.........& all the leftys said fuck all to the people they moan about !!!!!Cowards « Last Edit: Today at 04:28:28 PM by Gingerpig » Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow