September 06, 2020, 08:27:38 PM
Cricket T20
Author
Cricket T20 (Read 96 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 759
Cricket T20
«
on:
Today
at 03:02:32 PM »
England off to a good start.
Obviously Aussies always going to struggle in the cursed Norwich home kit
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 989
Re: Cricket T20
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:30:35 PM »
Quite unusual to expect England to win every game.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 759
Re: Cricket T20
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:40:00 PM »
Theyve only just go off the plane. Ffs.
The cheats are bang average.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 251
Re: Cricket T20
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:39:50 PM »
Archer and Wood were brilliant in the first 5 overs.
Great to see Buttler back on top form with white and red ball....hope he can maintain his confidence and keep his test place for the Ashes
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 433
Re: Cricket T20
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:12:27 PM »
Always special playing the Aussies - even more so when we stick it up then!!!
