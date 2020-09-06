Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 06, 2020, 08:27:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Cricket T20  (Read 96 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 759


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:02:32 PM »
England off to a good start.

Obviously Aussies always going to struggle in the cursed Norwich home kit   :basil:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 989


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:30:35 PM »
Quite unusual to expect England to win every game.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 759


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:40:00 PM »
Theyve only just go off the plane. Ffs.  :wanker:

The cheats are bang average.
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 251



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:39:50 PM »
Archer and Wood were brilliant in the first 5 overs.
Great to see Buttler back on top form with white and red ball....hope he can maintain his confidence and keep his test place for the Ashes  :like:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 433


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:12:27 PM »
Always special playing the Aussies - even more so when we stick it up then!!!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 