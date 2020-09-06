Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 759





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 759Fred West ruined my wife Cricket T20 « on: Today at 03:02:32 PM »



Obviously Aussies always going to struggle in the cursed Norwich home kit England off to a good start.Obviously Aussies always going to struggle in the cursed Norwich home kit Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 989





Mountain KingPosts: 3 989 Re: Cricket T20 « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:30:35 PM » Quite unusual to expect England to win every game. Logged Tory Cunt

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 759





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 759Fred West ruined my wife Re: Cricket T20 « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:40:00 PM »



The cheats are bang average. Theyve only just go off the plane. Ffs.The cheats are bang average. Logged

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 8 251







Posts: 8 251 Re: Cricket T20 « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:39:50 PM »

Great to see Buttler back on top form with white and red ball....hope he can maintain his confidence and keep his test place for the Ashes Archer and Wood were brilliant in the first 5 overs.Great to see Buttler back on top form with white and red ball....hope he can maintain his confidence and keep his test place for the Ashes Logged