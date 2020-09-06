Welcome,
September 06, 2020, 03:17:55 PM
Cup draw
Author
Topic: Cup draw (Read 60 times)
Flyers Nap
Cup draw

on:
Today
at 02:34:55 PM
Barnsley at home
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Cup draw

Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:37:05 PM
Quote from: Flyers Nap on
Today
at 02:34:55 PM
Butt fucking at home
Tory Cunt
tunstall
Re: Cup draw

Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:37:47 PM
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts
Re: Cup draw

Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:04:54 PM
Then Chelsea away
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Loading...