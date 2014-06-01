Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 06, 2020, 05:06:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction  (Read 182 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 988


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 01:16:18 PM »
Must be an age thing but I finally get the pop culture references.


Its a true masterpiece of filmmaking .
Logged
Tory Cunt
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 970


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:19:28 PM »
RESERVOIR DOGS TOO SEMINAL

JACKIE BROWN TOO MATURE

PULP FICTION HITS THE SWEET SPOT 👅👅👅👅

BEER ME BEN BUD 🍻🍺🍻🍺🌈👍
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 387


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:24:02 PM »
Great film along with dusk till dawn  :like:

Tarantino tho  :unlike:  lefty
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 970


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:28:40 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:24:02 PM
Great film along with dusk till dawn  :like:

Tarantino tho  :unlike:  lefty

DUSK TIL DAWN IS SHITE AND HE NEVER EVEN DIRECTED THAT YA SLIME 🙈🙈🙈🙈

BEER ME CROCKY LAD 🍺🍻🍺🍺🌈
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 387


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:30:34 PM »
Never said he did you retard .. he played a main role in it now fuck off back to your void  you weird cunt
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 387


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:34:28 PM »
Also had a main role in writing the screenplay

fuck off again anyway to your void  :wanker:
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 970


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:49:35 PM »
YOU KNOW NOWT ABOUT FILUM OR DECENT WOMAN 🙈🙈🙈

BEER ME CROCKY KID 🍻🍺🍻🍺
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 192



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:56:39 PM »
My kids didn't like Inglorious Basterds very much.

 klins

Not my best bit of parenting when I suggested we watch that.

 lost
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 929


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:10:23 PM »
Butch's girlfriend makes me melt!
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 722


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:32:34 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:16:18 PM
Must be an age thing but I finally get the pop culture references.

the ones about bumming an' that?
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 433


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:46:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:24:02 PM
Great film along with dusk till dawn  :like:

Tarantino tho  :unlike:  lefty

Dusk Till Dawn is superb.  The way the film flies from a thriller into horror is pure genius.

Its a toss up between Pulp Fiction & Kill Bill for me as Tarrentino's best work.
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 726


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:47:49 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:10:23 PM
Butch's girlfriend makes me melt!

Shes an annoying cunt
Logged
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 432


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:37:36 PM »
Jackie Brown is his only non-shite film
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 178


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:41:36 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:47:49 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:10:23 PM
Butch's girlfriend makes me melt!

Shes an annoying cunt

Zed's Dead Baby, Zed's Dead
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 702


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:30:31 PM »
Superb film & soundtrack , along with Res Dogs ........quality
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 929


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:54:55 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:47:49 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:10:23 PM
Butch's girlfriend makes me melt!

Shes an annoying cunt

She could annoy me all day long!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 