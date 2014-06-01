Welcome,
September 06, 2020, 05:06:25 PM
Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
Topic: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction (Read 182 times)
Ben G
Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
on:
Today
at 01:16:18 PM
Must be an age thing but I finally get the pop culture references.
Its a true masterpiece of filmmaking .
Tory Cunt
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:19:28 PM
RESERVOIR DOGS TOO SEMINAL
JACKIE BROWN TOO MATURE
PULP FICTION HITS THE SWEET SPOT 👅👅👅👅
BEER ME BEN BUD 🍻🍺🍻🍺🌈👍
sockets
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:24:02 PM
Great film along with dusk till dawn
Tarantino tho
lefty
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:28:40 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 01:24:02 PM
Great film along with dusk till dawn
Tarantino tho
lefty
DUSK TIL DAWN IS SHITE AND HE NEVER EVEN DIRECTED THAT YA SLIME 🙈🙈🙈🙈
BEER ME CROCKY LAD 🍺🍻🍺🍺🌈
sockets
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:30:34 PM
Never said he did you retard .. he played a main role in it now fuck off back to your void you weird cunt
sockets
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:34:28 PM
Also had a main role in writing the screenplay
fuck off again anyway to your void
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:49:35 PM
YOU KNOW NOWT ABOUT FILUM OR DECENT WOMAN 🙈🙈🙈
BEER ME CROCKY KID 🍻🍺🍻🍺
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:56:39 PM
My kids didn't like Inglorious Basterds very much.
Not my best bit of parenting when I suggested we watch that.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:10:23 PM
Butch's girlfriend makes me melt!
tunstall
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:32:34 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 01:16:18 PM
Must be an age thing but I finally get the pop culture references.
the ones about bumming an' that?
Steboro
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:46:35 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 01:24:02 PM
Great film along with dusk till dawn
Tarantino tho
lefty
Dusk Till Dawn is superb. The way the film flies from a thriller into horror is pure genius.
Its a toss up between Pulp Fiction & Kill Bill for me as Tarrentino's best work.
Don pepe
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:47:49 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 02:10:23 PM
Butch's girlfriend makes me melt!
Shes an annoying cunt
38red
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:37:36 PM
Jackie Brown is his only non-shite film
RIK MAYALL
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:41:36 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 02:47:49 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 02:10:23 PM
Butch's girlfriend makes me melt!
Shes an annoying cunt
Zed's Dead Baby, Zed's Dead
Gingerpig
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:30:31 PM
Superb film & soundtrack , along with Res Dogs ........quality
Squarewheelbike
Re: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:54:55 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 02:47:49 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 02:10:23 PM
Butch's girlfriend makes me melt!
Shes an annoying cunt
She could annoy me all day long!
