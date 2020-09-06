Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 06, 2020, 01:24:43 PM
Topic: Retrospectively watching Pulp Fiction
on: Today at 01:16:18 PM
Must be an age thing but I finally get the pop culture references.


Its a true masterpiece of filmmaking .
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:19:28 PM
RESERVOIR DOGS TOO SEMINAL

JACKIE BROWN TOO MATURE

PULP FICTION HITS THE SWEET SPOT 👅👅👅👅

BEER ME BEN BUD 🍻🍺🍻🍺🌈👍
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:24:02 PM
Great film along with dusk till dawn  :like:

Tarantino tho  :unlike:  lefty
