Andy Tifa « on: Today at 12:51:35 PM »



Ends up setting himself on fire instead



Police who he tried to kill end up saving his sorry waste of skin by extinguishing the flames



http://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1302476141219905536?s=20





should have poured more fuel on the prick





He's now a meme



http://twitter.com/ljenkins314/status/1302488166276923393?s=20



Re: Andy Tifa « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:22:46 PM » Ha ha now that is funny made my day

Re: Andy Tifa « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:24:19 PM »