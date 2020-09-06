Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 06, 2020, 03:17:45 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Andy Tifa
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Andy Tifa (Read 102 times)
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 386
TRUMP 2020
Andy Tifa
«
on:
Today
at 12:51:35 PM »
Tried to set the Police on fire with a Molotov cocktail
Ends up setting himself on fire instead
Police who he tried to kill end up saving his sorry waste of skin by extinguishing the flames
http://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1302476141219905536?s=20
should have poured more fuel on the prick
He's now a meme
http://twitter.com/ljenkins314/status/1302488166276923393?s=20
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 120
Re: Andy Tifa
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:22:46 PM »
Ha ha now that is funny made my day
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 386
TRUMP 2020
Re: Andy Tifa
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:24:25 PM »
Logged
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 726
Re: Andy Tifa
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:59:43 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 12:51:35 PM
Tried to set the Police on fire with a Molotov cocktail
Ends up setting himself on fire instead
Police who he tried to kill end up saving his sorry waste of skin by extinguishing the flames
http://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1302476141219905536?s=20
should have poured more fuel on the prick
He's now a meme
http://twitter.com/ljenkins314/status/1302488166276923393?s=20
Burns
Like a
Motherfucker
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...