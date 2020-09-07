Welcome,
September 09, 2020, 06:47:11 AM
MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
Author
Topic: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
sockets
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #50 on:
September 07, 2020, 09:04:00 AM »
They were bang on the money here
Quote from: sockets on September 06, 2020, 04:54:29 PM
EnglishNationalParty latest
One dead and seven injured in series of stabbings in Birmingham
https://mol.im/a/8702609
via
@MailOnline
'White Lives Matter' but not in Birmingham yesterday they didn't.
Just wait until you find out who did the stabbing, you're going to be absolutely fuming with anger.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #51 on:
September 07, 2020, 03:17:51 PM »
When is he moving in with Lineker?
Mickgaz
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #52 on:
September 07, 2020, 07:31:41 PM »
I am beginning to wonder if it even happened now MSM just don't seem interested minimal news coverage tonight. You would almost think they are scared to report on it
TMG501
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 04:26:27 AM »
Only one reply to this from Sunday? Speaks volumes about that place
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/major-incident-in-birmingham.7819/
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 07:11:02 AM by TMG501
»
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 06:14:21 AM »
KOJAK loves Birmingham.
So fuc off.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EoHVO1eSMFc
Bernie
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #55 on:
Yesterday
at 12:16:40 PM »
Farage has just said on FB - "Police will not tell us the ID of the Birmingham attacker. What are they trying to hide?"
LEON TROTSKY
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #56 on:
Yesterday
at 08:26:32 PM »
WHY WAS THE CUNT NOT DEPORTED 👎😠👎
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/12614083/birmingham-stabbings-suspect-freed-jail/
Mickgaz
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #57 on:
Yesterday
at 08:43:07 PM »
Two hours running amok because they were probably questioning. Assailant man of colour what's the protocol for apprehending him pls
38red
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 12:46:22 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:26:32 PM
WHY WAS THE CUNT NOT DEPORTED 👎😠👎
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/12614083/birmingham-stabbings-suspect-freed-jail/
Zephaniah McLeod - doesn't sound very Somalian or Islamic. More of a bonkers Brummy jock.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 05:18:18 AM »
Quote from: 38red on
Today
at 12:46:22 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:26:32 PM
WHY WAS THE CUNT NOT DEPORTED 👎😠👎
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/12614083/birmingham-stabbings-suspect-freed-jail/
Zephaniah McLeod - doesn't sound very Somalian or Islamic. More of a bonkers Brummy jock.
Wee_Willie
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 06:33:33 AM »
Quote from: TMG501 on
Yesterday
at 04:26:27 AM
Only one reply to this from Sunday? Speaks volumes about that place
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/major-incident-in-birmingham.7819/
This explains precisely why Muslim grooming gangs can get away with it, mainly in leftwing Labour areas. Remember, taking your blinkers off in these affected local authorities is a no-no and racist, and will cost you your livelihood if you even try.
