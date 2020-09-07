Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 09, 2020, 06:47:06 AM
MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
sockets
TRUMP 2020


Reply #50 on: September 07, 2020, 09:04:00 AM
They were bang on the money here


Quote from: sockets on September 06, 2020, 04:54:29 PM
EnglishNationalParty latest  :matty:

One dead and seven injured in series of stabbings in Birmingham https://mol.im/a/8702609 via
@MailOnline
   'White Lives Matter' but not in Birmingham yesterday they didn't. Just wait until you find out who did the stabbing, you're going to be absolutely fuming with anger.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #51 on: September 07, 2020, 03:17:51 PM
When is he moving in with Lineker?

 :pd:
Mickgaz
Reply #52 on: September 07, 2020, 07:31:41 PM
I am beginning to wonder if it even happened now MSM just  don't seem interested minimal news coverage tonight. You would almost think they are scared to report on it 
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 04:26:27 AM
Only one reply to this from Sunday? Speaks volumes about that place

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/major-incident-in-birmingham.7819/
Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:11:02 AM by TMG501
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:14:21 AM
KOJAK loves Birmingham.

So fuc off.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EoHVO1eSMFc
Bernie
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 12:16:40 PM
Farage has just said on FB - "Police will not tell us the ID of the Birmingham attacker. What are they trying to hide?"
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:26:32 PM
WHY WAS THE CUNT NOT DEPORTED  👎😠👎

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/12614083/birmingham-stabbings-suspect-freed-jail/
Mickgaz
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:43:07 PM
Two hours running amok because they were probably questioning. Assailant man of colour what's the protocol for apprehending him pls
38red
Reply #58 on: Today at 12:46:22 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:26:32 PM
WHY WAS THE CUNT NOT DEPORTED  👎😠👎

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/12614083/birmingham-stabbings-suspect-freed-jail/


Zephaniah McLeod - doesn't sound very Somalian or Islamic. More of a bonkers Brummy jock.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #59 on: Today at 05:18:18 AM
Quote from: 38red on Today at 12:46:22 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:26:32 PM
WHY WAS THE CUNT NOT DEPORTED  👎😠👎

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/12614083/birmingham-stabbings-suspect-freed-jail/


Zephaniah McLeod - doesn't sound very Somalian or Islamic. More of a bonkers Brummy jock.

Emmerdale
Wee_Willie
Reply #60 on: Today at 06:33:33 AM
Quote from: TMG501 on Yesterday at 04:26:27 AM
Only one reply to this from Sunday? Speaks volumes about that place

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/major-incident-in-birmingham.7819/

This explains precisely why Muslim grooming gangs can get away with it, mainly in leftwing Labour areas. Remember, taking your blinkers off in these affected local authorities is a no-no and racist, and will cost you your livelihood if you even try. 
