Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 08, 2020, 06:25:43 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.  (Read 1389 times)
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 428


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:04:00 AM »
They were bang on the money here


Quote from: sockets on September 06, 2020, 04:54:29 PM
EnglishNationalParty latest  :matty:

One dead and seven injured in series of stabbings in Birmingham https://mol.im/a/8702609 via
@MailOnline
   'White Lives Matter' but not in Birmingham yesterday they didn't. Just wait until you find out who did the stabbing, you're going to be absolutely fuming with anger.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 220



View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 03:17:51 PM »
When is he moving in with Lineker?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Mickgaz
***
Online Online

Posts: 122


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:31:41 PM »
I am beginning to wonder if it even happened now MSM just  don't seem interested minimal news coverage tonight. You would almost think they are scared to report on it 
Logged
TMG501
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 192


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:26:27 AM »
Only one reply to this from Sunday? Speaks volumes about that place
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 220



View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:14:21 AM »
KOJAK loves Birmingham.

So fuc off.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EoHVO1eSMFc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 