Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 08, 2020, 06:25:43 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE. (Read 1389 times)
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 428
TRUMP 2020
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 09:04:00 AM »
They were bang on the money here
Quote from: sockets on September 06, 2020, 04:54:29 PM
EnglishNationalParty latest
One dead and seven injured in series of stabbings in Birmingham
https://mol.im/a/8702609
via
@MailOnline
'White Lives Matter' but not in Birmingham yesterday they didn't.
Just wait until you find out who did the stabbing, you're going to be absolutely fuming with anger.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 220
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 03:17:51 PM »
When is he moving in with Lineker?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 122
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 07:31:41 PM »
I am beginning to wonder if it even happened now MSM just don't seem interested minimal news coverage tonight. You would almost think they are scared to report on it
Logged
TMG501
Offline
Posts: 192
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 04:26:27 AM »
Only one reply to this from Sunday? Speaks volumes about that place
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 220
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 06:14:21 AM »
KOJAK loves Birmingham.
So fuc off.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EoHVO1eSMFc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...