Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 06, 2020, 05:06:20 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE. (Read 579 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 568
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
on:
Today
at 07:56:10 AM »
👎👎👎
YES BERNIE.... IT'S SUCH A GREAT PLACE TO BE..... PISSES ALL OVER TEESSIDE 🙄
ANOTHER STUPID STATEMENT FROM ONE OF THE BOARDS CLOWNS 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 758
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:24:45 AM »
Norwich mob kicking off after your dafcun prediction.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 568
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:39:20 AM »
THEY WILL FINISH TOP 6 AGAIN DAFT CUNT..... PROBS BEAT US AGAIN IN THE PLSY OFFS 😠😠😠
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 773
UTB
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:08:18 AM »
Black lives didn't matter last night then
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 758
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:41:32 AM »
Hedging your bets. Top 6 now. They were being promoted Friday
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 568
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:04:57 AM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 09:41:32 AM
Hedging your bets. Top 6 now. They were being promoted Friday
THEY WILL THROUGH THE PLAY OFFS..... THE CHERRIES AND WATFIRD STRAIGHT BACK UP TOO 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 754
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:15:12 AM »
So is this terror related, or a drug feud or just drunken brawl?
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 461
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:16:09 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 11:15:12 AM
So is this terror related, or a drug feud or just drunken brawl?
Normal.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 568
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:38:28 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 11:15:12 AM
So is this terror related, or a drug feud or just drunken brawl?
STARTED AS A BRAWL AND THEN ONE BLOKE STABBED 8 KILLING ONE 👎
IF YOU CAN GUESS HIS COLOUR I WILL BUY YOU A PINT 👍🍻👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 754
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:47:19 AM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 726
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:53:07 AM »
https://apple.news/AFwMuWGBQRlWGASQ8hOG81w
Police are looking for a suspect but the bbc dont think its important to state what he looks like
Hope its the cunt they move into linekers house
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 1 387
TRUMP 2020
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:44:54 PM »
Seems some one went bezerk in the Gay Village part of Brum probably someone not long jumping off a rubber boat
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 192
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:59:50 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 01:44:54 PM
Seems some one went bezerk in the Gay Village part of Brum probably someone not long jumping off a rubber boat
Bumming'em
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 682
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:09:55 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 01:59:50 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 01:44:54 PM
Seems some one went bezerk in the Gay Village part of Brum probably someone not long jumping off a rubber boat
Bumming'em
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 682
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:10:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:38:28 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 11:15:12 AM
So is this terror related, or a drug feud or just drunken brawl?
STARTED AS A BRAWL AND THEN ONE BLOKE STABBED 8 KILLING ONE 👎
IF YOU CAN GUESS HIS COLOUR I WILL BUY YOU A PINT 👍🍻👍
Light beige? Mahogany?
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 116
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:25:38 PM »
Coulter's Law will apply.
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 726
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:56:52 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 02:25:38 PM
Coulter's Law will apply.
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 1 387
TRUMP 2020
Re: MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE.
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 04:54:29 PM »
EnglishNationalParty latest
One dead and seven injured in series of stabbings in Birmingham
https://mol.im/a/8702609
via
@MailOnline
'White Lives Matter' but not in Birmingham yesterday they didn't.
Just wait until you find out who did the stabbing, you're going to be absolutely fuming with anger.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...