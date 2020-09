LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 564



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 564CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡

MULTIPLE STABBINGS IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE. « on: Today at 07:56:10 AM »



👎👎👎



YES BERNIE.... IT'S SUCH A GREAT PLACE TO BE..... PISSES ALL OVER TEESSIDE 🙄



ANOTHER STUPID STATEMENT FROM ONE OF THE BOARDS CLOWNS 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡