BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 963





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 963

MY DEBUT SINGLE .. AINT NO BOTHERING ME 👹👺 « on: Today at 07:48:42 AM » FROM NEWBRASKA OR THE STREETS OF L.A PEOPLE GETS THERE KICKS WHILE THERE GATHERING HAY BUT DOWN IN MY HOOD I GOT NOTHING TO SAY YOU GET STOPPED BY JOHHNY LAW FOR JUST WALKING THE JAY.



COMEONBORO TROLLS AINT NO BOTHERING ME ... ITS HARD TO BE SCARED WHEN YOUR BUILT LIKE A TREE.



WHEN I LOGIN PEOPLE JUMP ON MY BACK. IM LIKE SHREK THE GOBLIN ALWAYS UNDER ATTACK AND THEN THEY COME AT ME IN THE THERE PACKS OR THERE GANGS THATS WHEN THE MONSTER UNLEASHES AND YOU GET HIS FANGS.



COMEONBORO TROLLS AINT NO BOTHERING ME.. ITS HARD TO BE SCARED WHEN YOUR BUILT LIKE A TREE



SO JUST TO SIGN OFF THE MONSTAS HERE TO STAY AND ... I'LL MAKE YOU ALL HAPPY AND BE THE SUN TO YOUR RAY...





COMEONBORO TROLLS AINT NO BOTHERING ME ITS HARD TO BE SCARED WHEN YOUR BUILT LIKE A TREE



*MIC DROP* 🎤