Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 06, 2020, 02:18:50 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHYHELLOTHERE ALIAS T.M ON BOREME
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WHYHELLOTHERE ALIAS T.M ON BOREME (Read 91 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 096
WHYHELLOTHERE ALIAS T.M ON BOREME
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:59 PM »
POSTING PICS OF LIDS AND MATTY
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 135
Re: WHYHELLOTHERE ALIAS T.M ON BOREME
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:22 PM »
Deffo TM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 096
Re: WHYHELLOTHERE ALIAS T.M ON BOREME
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:17:22 PM
Deffo TM
OR MAYBE RIFLE
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 188
Re: WHYHELLOTHERE ALIAS T.M ON BOREME
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:50 PM »
I think TM is LIDSY.
Get yer head wrapped around that!
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 096
Re: WHYHELLOTHERE ALIAS T.M ON BOREME
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 11:35:50 PM
I think TM is LIDSY.
Get yer head wrapped around that!
LIDS IS NOT LIKE THAT TOTALLY WRONG
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 188
Re: WHYHELLOTHERE ALIAS T.M ON BOREME
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:14:42 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:43:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 11:35:50 PM
I think TM is LIDSY.
Get yer head wrapped around that!
LIDS IS NOT LIKE THAT TOTALLY WRONG
It would be real Twilight Zone stuff if true though.
I hope it's true then I can join the big conspiracy theory lads on here.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 431
Re: WHYHELLOTHERE ALIAS T.M ON BOREME
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:02:43 AM »
What a fucking fruit cake.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...